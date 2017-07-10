LONDON -- Johanna Konta became the first British woman in 33 years to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals after a three-set victory over Caroline Garcia.

Konta, the sixth seed at this year's Championships, came through a battling encounter against France's No. 21 seed to claim a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4 win in just over two hours on Court No. 1. She is the first British woman to reach the last eight at SW19 since Jo Durie in 1984.

Great Britain has not had a female singles champion at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade lifted the title in 1977. Konta will face either Victoria Azarenka or No. 2 seed Simona Halep for a place in the final four.

Konta had previously not made it past the second round at the London Grand Slam prior to 2017.