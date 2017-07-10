LONDON -- Andy Murray breezed into the Wimbledon quarterfinals with a straight-sets victory over Benoit Paire.

Defending champion Murray fended off a strong start from the Frenchman to seal a 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-4 win on Centre Court Monday. He is just the third player in the Open era after Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer to reach 10 consecutive quarterfinals at a single grand slam.

Editor's Picks Konta defends herself but GB lose Fed Cup tie Johanna Konta admitted the abuse she received at the Fed Cup tie in Romania will take time to get over as Great Britain slipped to defeat.

With Johanna Konta reaching the quarterfinals of the women's draw, Great Britain has a representative in the last eight of both singles draws for the first time since 1973 (Roger Taylor and Virginia Wade) and also for the first time in Open Era.

Murray will play American Sam Querrey next for a place in the semifinals.

Following on from Alexander Bublik, Dustin Brown and Fabio Fognini, Paire is another of the tour's more quirky characters, and Murray may simply be desperately short of rhythm. Paire, ranked 46, is known for his backhand, temper, drop shots and all-round unpredictability.

But this was not Murray at his best and questions remain about his fitness despite the Scot attempting to play down any concern over a hip problem.

However, victory continued the Scot's remarkable record against players from across the Channel -- it is close to a decade and 28 matches since he lost to a Frenchman at a Grand Slam.

Information from the Press Association was used in this report.