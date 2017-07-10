Sam Querrey withstood another five-set match, this time defeating Kevin Anderson on his sixth match point, to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the second year in a row.

The 24th-seeded American beat Anderson 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-7 (11), 6-3.

Querrey will be joined in the quarterfinals by Marin Cilic, who advanced that far for the fourth straight year with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 win over Roberto Bautista Agut.

In the previous round, Querrey beat 12th-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in five sets. That match was suspended because of darkness with Querrey leading 6-5 in the fifth set, and Querrey needed only four minutes to win when it resumed a day later.

Querrey has not been past the quarterfinals, which he reached only once, in his previous 41 appearances in the main draw of a Grand Slam.

Anderson, who tied Querrey with 31 aces, reached the fourth round at the French Open in June and had twice previously reached the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Cilic, who won the US Open in 2014, has never before made the semifinals at the All England Club. He will next face either Rafael Nadal or Gilles Muller.