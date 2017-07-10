One perk of competing at Wimbledon for Johanna Konta is that she has an oven to bake treats for her very demanding team. (1:20)

LONDON -- Wimbledon quarterfinals are big enough occasions in their own right, but occasionally one shows up with added baggage.

Such is the case for Johanna Konta and Simona Halep in their meeting in the last eight of the women's draw on Tuesday.

Victory for Konta would put the sixth seed one step closer to ending Great Britain's 40-year wait for a female champion at SW19; not since Virginia Wade in 1977 has a British female been crowned champion at the London Grand Slam. Halep, though, would overtake Angelique Kerber at the top of the world rankings if she beats Konta, although the 2014 semifinalist insisted she doesn't want to stop there.

If that wasn't enough, here's some added spice: it will also be the first time the pair have met in a competitive environment since an ill-tempered Fed Cup clash between Romania and Great Britain in April.

Konta was reduced to tears and temporarily left the court after claiming she was verbally intimidated by Romanian fans during her singles match with Sorana Cirstea in Constanta. Both Halep and Cirstea played down Konta's claims, before the world No. 2 cruised past the Brit the following day to steer Romania to victory.

Johanna Konta is the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals since Jo Durie in 1984. Michael Steele/Getty Images

It was also during the tie that Romania coach Ilie Nastase was expelled from the court after swearing at officials, as well as towards Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong and Konta. His behaviour during the World Group II playoff match also earned him a ban from Wimbledon's Royal Box, where the two-time finalist had been a regular guest in recent years.

While both Konta and Halep were keen to put the incident behind them, the issue came to light again during their post-match press conferences on Monday.

A feisty Halep didn't back down when questioned about the situation following her victory over Victoria Azarenka.

"I didn't talk much about that subject with her," Halep said. "Just after the match that day, I said sorry if she felt bad. In my opinion, the public was very fair. Some other stuff happened there.

"She knows how she felt there and I don't want to comment any more about that episode."

When pushed on the subject, the Romanian No. 1 replied: "It's [in the] past. It's very far."

Konta remained firm when she was told what Halep had said when she faced the press an hour after the Romanian.

"Again, they were not in my shoes," Konta said. "They were not being verbally threatened. I think it's very difficult for them to understand my position in it."

Simona Halep will become the new world No. 1 if she beats Johanna Konta in their Wimbledon quarterfinal. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

However, bad blood aside, Konta remained much more philosophical in her answer. The 26-year-old maintained she was not playing against a crowd (indeed, it will be on her side this time around) or a past experience, but another tennis player -- and a top one at that.

Konta instead looks like a player who is embracing the British public's hopes, the pressures that come with the favourite tag and compliments from Wade herself that she has what it takes to win a Wimbledon title. But she remains resolutely low-key in her answers, fending off those questions in the same way she has every opponent in the Championships; that she's taking it one step at a time and still has a lot to learn.

"I've dreamed of it ever since I was a little girl, to be a Grand Slam champion," Konta said. "But right now I'm in the quarterfinal stage. I'm playing against an incredibly tough opponent next. That's my next battle. That's all I've got my mind on."

Neither Halep nor Konta are expecting nor want a repeat of what happened in Constanta. Instead, any emotion will be caused by what's at stake for each player: the home hope carrying a 40-year burden and the potential next world No. 1.