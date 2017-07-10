Mark Donaldson recaps Manic Monday at Wimbledon, which saw Andy Murray and Johanna Konta advance before Gilles Muller stole the show with his win over Rafael Nadal. (1:12)

The decision to postpone Novak Djokovic's last-16 match against Adrian Mannarino was made on safety grounds, Wimbledon has announced.

Djokovic and Mannarino must play the entirety of their clash on Tuesday after Gilles Muller's epic win over Rafael Nadal meant only two matches were possible on Court One on Monday.

Centre Court was free from 6.50pm when Roger Federer finished his victory over Grigor Dimitrov but the All England Club decided not to move the match.

In a statement, Wimbledon said: "The safety and security of all visitors to the Championships is of paramount importance. The preference was to play the Djokovic v Mannarino match as scheduled on No.1 Court.

"When that was no longer an option, it was determined the match could not be moved to Centre Court due to the number of spectators remaining in the grounds.

"As late as 8.30pm, 30,000 people still remained in the grounds, and therefore moving the match would have created a significant safety issue.

"Both players were explained the rationale of postponing the match until tomorrow, which is now scheduled for a 12pm start on Centre Court."

The contest between Djokovic and Mannarino was the only last-16 singles match not to be played on Monday. The winner will go through to face Czech Tomas Berdych in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.