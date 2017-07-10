LONDON -- They call it Manic Monday. Every player remaining in the draw -- male and female, singles and doubles -- scheduled to be out on the All England Club grass to open up the last week at Wimbledon. It's a day believed by many to be the best of the year on the pro tennis calendar.

For the most part, Manic Monday played up to its hype. Tension, heartbreak, and nail-biters abounded. Women's No. 1 seed Angelique Kerber got bounced in three long sets. Rafael Nadal lost a nearly five-hour marathon against Gilles Muller, a lumbering journeyman from tiny Luxembourg.

Each of the All England Club's numbered courts -- 1 through 18 -- felt like a stage for a Shakespearean production.

But on the grandest tennis stage of all, it was different. Centre Court was a drama-free zone Monday. It hosted three matches, featuring three superstars: Venus Williams, Andy Murray and Roger Federer. Each won handily, and with great dispatch. Venus in just over an hour. Murray in just over two. Federer in roughly an hour and a half.

For all three, the quick finishes could end up proving particularly beneficial. Williams, 37, is the grand old lady here -- and the oldest player, male or female, to make it to the quarterfinals. An efficient, straight-set win over Croatia's Ana Konjuh leaves her spry for her next step: a quarterfinal slugfest against 20-year-old French Open champ Jelena Ostapenko.

Murray, the men's top seed, who came to Wimbledon with an injured hip and a noticeable hitch in his step, eased past temperamental Frenchman Benoit Paire. It was the perfect match for Murray: just competitive enough to give him some good rhythm, but not so competitive that he had to risk going to top gear.

Then there was Federer, 35, who has placed so much on this tournament, pointing to it as the focus of his year after winning the Australian Open, skipping the grinding clay-court season so he could feel as youthful as possible on the slick grass.

"I feel like I'm rested," Federer said after his fourth test of the fortnight, an easy dismantling of talented 26-year-old Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov. "I've had, you know, not the toughest matches," he added, stating the obvious, since he hasn't lost a set so far.

Federer spoke inside in the Wimbledon press room, a few minutes after the match. Not far from his podium, roughly 10 feet away, a bright, electronic scoreboard flashed the updated results from two key matches still in progress. Nadal was tied at 7-all in the fifth set. Milos Raonic and Alexander Zverev were straining for every tightrope point. (Raonic would win in three hours and 23 minutes, setting up a Wednesday quarterfinal against with Federer.)

"I get very excited just watching," Federer said, noting he planned to leave the press conference as soon as possible. He wanted kick his feet up and plant himself in front of a television. "[Watching] when Muller has match points, to see what Rafa is going to come up with. [And] what is Raonic going to do at the end of the fourth? Is he able to push it to the fifth? That's super exciting."

While a trio of Federer's toughest potential opponents were experiencing every last bit of Manic Monday tension, the seven-time champion sat calmly in an unruffled white Nike top, relaxed as ever, feeling no drama as he waited for the action to unfold.