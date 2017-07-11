Will the incipient Wimbledon champion ride a big serve to the title, like Goran Ivanisevic did in 2001? That is one of the main questions arising from a quarterfinal bracket in which five of the eight competitors are men relying on their serves. They are Sam Querrey, Gilles Muller, Marin Cilic, Milos Raonic and Tomas Berdych.

One of them could break the stranglehold the Big Four has had on the SW19 title lately, but it's a tall order because of the overwhelming all-around skills of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Here's a breakdown of the matchups:

No. 3 seed Roger Federer vs. No. 6 Milos Raonic (Federer leads series 9-3)

Roger Federer is aiming for an eighth Wimbledon title.

This is the highlight match of the quarterfinals because of the backstory. A year ago almost to the day, Raonic knocked out Federer in the semifinals, adding another verse to a growing "Federer is finished" theme.

Payback is in order, yet Federer could just as well hug his Canadian rival. For that 2016 loss convinced Federer, already 34 years old, to take a big gamble. He didn't play another match last year, taking the lengthy break that set the stage for his current resurgence. Federer is 28-2, with a Grand Slam and two Masters titles.

Raonic? Since that win last July, he has made just two finals and lost them both. He has been hounded by injuries. Winning this tournament would read as redemption -- and vindication.

Raonic probably will need to have an exceptional day at the service notch to halt the Federer juggernaut. And even that may not be enough. In his last match, against Alexander Zverev, Raonic put in 70 percent of his first serves, including 20 aces. He also banged out 57 winners. But he won only 47 percent of his second-serve points and had to go five tough sets to win.

This will largely be a two-shot battle: a war of serve and return efficiency. Federer isn't celebrated for his return, the way Djokovic and Murray are, but he ought to be. He always finds a way to get the ball back, and it's all he wants or needs to do. Among the Big Four, he's the least perturbed by the power servers.

Raonic also has to up his own so-so return game because Federer is a brilliant spot server. Since the first round, the Swiss champ has won at least 71 percent of his second-serve points in addition to 80 percent of his first serves.

No. 1 seed Andy Murray vs. No. 24 Sam Querrey (Murray leads 7-1)

Andy Murray faces a danger in Sam Querrey.

Querrey, one of the five ace machines, is capable of taking the racket out of Murray's hands. The question is: Will he have the energy and strength to do it?

The 29-year-old Californian was immersed in a power servers' family feud, winning successive five-set struggles with, respectively, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Kevin Anderson. Now he faces a terrific returner and defender, as well as the British idol and a defending champion, who has lost just one set.

The mission for Querrey is clear: Dictate the pace and brevity of the points. It's doable, because Querrey's assets include an excellent serve-forehand combination to approach behind, as well as a reliable backhand. His liabilities are from waist down, matters of quickness and mobility. He must avoid getting into a track meet with Murray.

The antidote for Murray would be sharp returns that neutralize the forehand or push Querrey onto his back foot. Murray has been successful on 50 percent of his break-point opportunities, but none of his opponents have serves in the same class as Querrey's.

No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic vs. No. 11 Tomas Berdych (Djokovic leads 25-2)

Novak Djokovic is yet to drop a set in the 2017 Championships.

That's no typo in the series record. But it also shows how often Berdych, until recently a staple in the top 10, has played well enough to face Djokovic. All of their matches have been in the quarterfinal stage or later.

Berdych is near the top of the "best player never to win a major" list. But the window is fast closing for the 6-foot-5, 31-year-old from the Czech Republic. A personal history filled with competitive matches lost in the final, key moments against the elites has left deep scars on his confidence if not on a smooth, generally airtight game featuring rock-solid groundstrokes.

If Berdych has a flaw in the technical-strategic department, it's the by-rote nature of his game. He colors within the lines, rarely mixing up his pace, risking sharp angles, or throwing in a surprise shot. That's an amplified liability against Djokovic, who thrives on getting into a predictable flow -- and disrupting it with his ability to change the direction of a shot.

Djokovic appears to have a grip on his game at this tournament. But his spirit and attitude are still turbulent. Berdych's best chance to win lies in putting -- and keeping -- the pressure on by serving big and staying in the rallies.

No. 7 seed Marin Cilic vs. No. 16 Gilles Muller (Cilic leads 2-0)

Marin Cilic's big serve can cause problems.

This match may not have the star power featured in the other quarterfinals, but may end up being the most hard fought. That depends partly on how successfully the 34-year-old Muller rebounds from the physical punishment he took during his nearly five-hour, five-set win Monday over No. 4 seed Rafael Nadal.

Cilic looks like the dangerous sleeper in this draw. He has clobbered his opponents, raining down as many as 30 aces in a match, with a plus-105 winner-to-unforced error differential. Unlike Muller, Cilic is familiar with the second week landscape, having won the US Open in 2014.

Curiously, though, Muller is No. 14 among the ATP's leaders in the "under pressure" category, which is based on how well individuals save or convert break points (for and against), as well as tiebreaker and final set winning percentages. That underscores how much Muller is like a poor man's Federer, playing the best tennis of his life near the end of his career. He'd never won an ATP title until the two Muller claimed this year.

Cilic comes in at just No. 47 among "under pressure" leaders, but it didn't help Muller when the two met at Queen's a few weeks ago, with Cilic winning 6-4 in the third.

The odds that this will be an equally close match are diminished considerably by the circumstances. All the pressure will be on Cilic, though. And that's something the rugged, introverted Croatian hasn't always handled well. If Muller, a southpaw, has the physical reserves this one could be closer than the details suggest.