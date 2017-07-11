LONDON -- Novak Djokovic played the first match of this year's Wimbledon tournament under a closed roof on Centre Court, and he won it in straight sets.

The three-time champion at the All England Club beat Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in a fourth-round match that was postponed from Monday.

During the third set, with Djokovic already up a break, the second-seeded Serb asked for a medical timeout and a trainer examined and stretched his right shoulder. Djokovic appeared to grimace in pain a couple of times as his shoulder was being checked.

Djokovic will face 2010 Wimbledon finalist Tomas Berdych, a man he has beaten 25 times in 27 matches, on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

It is the ninth time that Djokovic has advanced to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and his 39th quarterfinal appearance at a Grand Slam event -- the third-most by a man in the Open Era.

Wimbledon officials said Monday that the decision to delay the match until Tuesday -- it was the only Round of 16 match not to be played Monday -- was made for safety reasons.

Djokovic won his 58th career match at Wimbledon -- just one shy of John McEnroe for fifth in the Open Era -- and improved to 20-1 against players ranked outside of the top 50 at the All England Club. His lone loss came in the 2008 second round to Marat Safin, then ranked No. 75 in the world.