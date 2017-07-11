LONDON -- Venus Williams has reached the semifinals at Wimbledon for the 10th time.

The five-time champion at the All England Club advanced to the last four for the second year in a row, beating French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 7-5 under a closed roof on Centre Court on Tuesday.

Williams, 37, made her Wimbledon debut a few months before Ostapenko, 20, was born. Williams last won the title in 2008 but reached the semifinals last year and the Australian Open final this year.

She is the oldest women's semifinalist at Wimbledon since Martina Navratilova, 37 at the time, reached the final in 1994 before losing to Conchita Martínez.

It was Williams' 86th career victory at Wimbledon, tying her with her sister Serena for third in the Open Era. It also was the first time in her career that she had beat a player who had won the previous major.

On No. 1 Court, Garbine Muguruza beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3, 6-4 to become the first player to reach the semifinals. Magdalena Rybarikova and Coco Vandeweghe were to follow, and No. 6 Johanna Konta will face No. 2 Simona Halep in the final quarterfinal match.

