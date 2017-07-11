Johanna Konta comes back to win the final two sets to defeat second-seeded Simona Halep to advance to the Wimbledon semifinals. (2:22)

LONDON -- Johanna Konta kept alive hopes of ending Great Britain's 40-year wait for a Wimbledon women's champion with a battling quarterfinal win over Simona Halep on Tuesday.

The British sixth seed was locked in an intense clash with Halep on Centre Court but came through with a 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory in just over 2½ hours to reach the last four for a first time.

Editor's Picks Venus trips Ostapenko, into Wimbledon semis Venus Williams moved another step closer to a sixth Wimbledon title, reaching the semifinals with a straight-sets win over Jelena Ostapenko.

Britain's last female Wimbledon singles champion was Virginia Wade in 1977. Konta is the first British woman to reach the semifinals at SW19 since Wade in 1978.

The victory sets up a semifinal clash with Venus Williams on Thursday, while defeat for Halep means Karolina Pliskova will overtake Angelique Kerber as the new world No. 1 when the latest WTA rankings are released Monday.

In a brutal, hard-hitting encounter on the London Grand Slam's main show court, Konta had to battle back from the brink to keep her title aspirations alive.

No. 2 seed Halep came within two points of reaching the last four when serving at 5-4 in the second set tiebreak, only for world No. 7 Konta to hit back and force the decider.

There then appeared to be some animosity before the start of the third set when Konta left her opponent stewing in her chair after walking off court for a six-minute long toilet break. Halep was not amused and, after five minutes, questioned chair umpire Kader Nouni how long Konta was allowed to take.

However, the Briton remained unfazed and seized her chance in front of the home crowd as she forced a break of serve in the fifth game of the final set, before keeping her nerve to serve out a famous victory.