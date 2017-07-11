ICYMI at Wimbledon: CoCo Vandeweghe out, Konta through

LONDON -- Finally Wimbledon felt like like Wimbledon. The rain came. The rain stayed.

Three of the four quarterfinals were won in straight sets, but that's not to say there wasn't a fair amount of action.

In case you missed it, here's what went down on Day 8 of Wimbledon:

An unwelcome toilet break

Johanna Konta had just battled back to claim the second set on Centre Court against Simona Halep, leveling the score to one set all.

When all of a sudden, the Brit stopped play for a lengthy bathroom break, leaving Halep to ponder her situation alone on court.

"This is absolutely outrageous", said John McEnroe during his BBC commentary.

Sixth seed Konta then went on to win the third set and claim the match 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 6-4, making her the first British woman to reach the semifinals here at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.

But McEnroe wasn't alone in his disbelief.

In her postmatch press conference, Halep described her annoyance at the mid-match interruption:

Q. Jo took a long toilet break before the start of the third set. You asked the question to the umpire. Were you surprised she was allowed to go on so long?

Halep: Where, the toilet break?

Q. Yes.

Halep: Yeah, I don't believe that were only four minutes. But she does that all the time. I cannot change because there is no rule. I understood from the umpire.

But not everyone was annoyed at the situation:

How happy is this steward, who took a selfie with Johanna Konta right after her thrilling three-set win to make the Wimbledon semifinals? Matt Wilansky, ESPN.com 0:18 How happy is this steward, who took a selfie with Johanna Konta

The consummation

Halep's loss is Karolina Pliskova's gain.

The 25-year-old Czech player will become the new world No.1 when the WTA rankings are released Monday.

Apparently winning Wimbledon isn't the be-all-end-all. Congratulations, Karolina.

Simona Halep's loss Tuesday has two significant ramifications: First, Johanna Konta, who beat Halep, becomes the first women's British player since 1978 to reach the Wimbledon semifinals. And Karolina Pliskova, who fell in the second round here, becomes the new No. 1 player in the world and the second Czech to accomplish this feat (Martina Navratilova). Matt Wilansky, ESPN.com

What a load of baloney

Over on Court No.1, and subsequently under the Centre Court roof when the rain persisted, Magdalena Rybarikova became the first Slovakian woman to ever qualify for the semifinals here at Wimbledon.

She defeated American hopeful CoCo Vandeweghe 6-3, 6-3.

The world No. 87 was endearingly humble in her postmatch comment on television.

Rybarikova: "Sorry, I'm really speechless right now. "I could not expect I was going to play like this, I beat Coco and for me that was amazing.

"I've played Garbine Muguruza before, but I've seen her play this tournament and I'm very impressed by her. I'm not the favourite so I just hope I go in and enjoy it.

"Right now I still don't believe [that I've won]".

In her 36th Grand Slam appearance, Magdalena Rybarikova reached her first major semifinal. Before this tournament, she had never reached the round of 16 at a major. Rybarikova, No. 87 in the world, is the lowest-ranked Grand Slam semifinalist since Angelique Kerber reached the semifinals of the 2011 US Open when she was No. 92. ESPN Stats and Information

Vandeweghe did not manage to remain quite so composed. In the final game of the match, the American took up issue with a line call that didn't sway in her favor.

Among other things that were said, here's a snippet from her (heated) conversation with the umpire:

👀Must See: Coco Vandeweghe to chair umpire - 'Have you ever played tennis?' Video: https://t.co/Wlyvwi91mT pic.twitter.com/5FTeydIfo4 — TSN Tennis (@TSNTennis) 11 July 2017

But the feisty American stood to her guns when questioned on the matter in her postmatch press conference:

CoCo Vandeweghe explained her disagreement with the umpire in the second to last point of her loss to Magdalena Rybarikova on Tuesday. "The umpire stated that the call came in my swing, which the baseline umpire called out. Then it was a challenge by me, and the ball was in. So she said 30-Love, which if the call comes in your swing, that's a hindrance, which is what I argued to the umpire. She seemed to disagree that a call in your swing was not a hindrance, so then it's 30-Love." Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

Did new coach -- famously roguish Pat Cash -- teach her that one, we wonder...

Secret Spanish supremacy

She's gone relatively under the radar so far this tournament, but, in case you missed it Muguruza has been on flying form.

The Spaniard demolished the World No.1, Angelique Kerber on Monday and then stormed through the quarterfinals with a straight sets (6-3, 6-4) victory over seventh seed Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Watch this space.

Garbiñe beats Kuznetsova 6-3 6-4 to get a place in the Wimbledon Semi Finals and a top 10 place in the next week WTA rankings 💪🏼💪🏼 Come on Garbi 🙌🏽♥️ A post shared by We Love Garbiñe Muguruza (@garbinemuguruza) on Jul 11, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

Kuznetzova complains

Understandably, Kuznetsova was not in such cheerful spirits in defeat (can anyone else see a theme occurring here?!).

First she complained about the scheduling of the women's matches, stating that Wimbledon "cater to TV and not the players."

And then she went on to accuse Muguruza of underhand coaching tactics:

Svetlana Kuznetsova was not happy after her quarterfinal defeat to Garbine Muguruza. During the match, her coach appeared to be gesturing towards umpire Marijana Veljovic seemingly irritated with apparent interactions between Muguruza and her box. Kuznetsova said postmatch: "It was pretty clear because we all speak Spanish. She was talking to her all the time. But it's her physio. I know she acts like this all the time. I don't think it's appropriate ... My coach says it's elements of coaching. The thing is, the same umpire gave my coach a warning last year for telling me 'Vamos, Vamos'." Rob Bartlett, ESPN UK Associate Editor

Experience champions on

Venus Williams' rediscovered form continues to mark the history books.

Her win Tuesday over Jelena Ostapenko was her 86th career Wimbledon victory, tying Serena for third most by a woman in the Open Era.

Venus Williams advances to the semis!



Her win was her 86th career Wimbledon victory, tying Serena for 3rd most by a woman in the Open Era. pic.twitter.com/gqv3LaV1eZ — ESPN (@espn) 11 July 2017

With her humongous serve and steady baseline play, the five-time Wimbledon champion swiftly defeated this year's French Open winner 6-3, 7-5 in 73 minutes.

A milestone moment for Venus Williams today, as she plays her 100th career Wimbledon match. She's won 85 of them, which just so happens to be the exact number of the other seven Wimby quarterfinalists combined. Matt Wilansky, ESPN.com

And then the rain came

No Wimbledon would be complete without it.

And so Tuesday, the rain came down, and down and down.

A familiar site at Wimbledon on Tuesday... Rob Bartlett, ESPN UK Associate Editor 0:25 A familiar site at Wimbledon on Tuesday...

Miraculously, it didn't deter some keen campers:

Take cover at the queue today. It feels an awful lot like London today. Matt Wilansky, ESPN.com 0:16 Take cover at the queue today. It feels an awful lot like

Nor the Murray-Mounders:

We are British, we will watch tennis #murraymound #wimbledon @wimbledon A post shared by Adrian Hodgson (@ahodgson63) on Jul 11, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

While lucky Centre Court ticket holders enjoyed a full day of tennis, unperturbed. Thank you, roof.

Here to save the day: when rain stops play on the outside courts, matches are able to continue under the impressive Centre Court roof. Work is well underway to also install a retractable roof over Court No.1 and is due to be ready for the 2019 Championships. The project will see two additional tiers with around 900 seats installed, boosting the show court's capacity from around 11,500 to 12,400 and making it the second Grand Slam to install roofs on more than one court (Australia currently lead the way with three). Victoria Monk, ESPN

Poncho problems

Elsewhere, this one guy had bigger problems to think about than making it through to the Wimbledon semifinals.

Poncho problems... . #Wimbledon #tennis #sport #instasport #rain A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon) on Jul 11, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Care for a spot of tennis Sergeant?

And, it wasn't just the spectators getting into the Wimbledon spirit.

Who says the London police can't enjoy a good hit? Matt Wilansky, ESPN.com 0:22 Who says the London police can't enjoy a good hit?

Men's quarterfinals

Djokovic's 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over Adrian Mannarino completed the men's Round of 16.

Here's what the quarterfinal matches look like for Wednesday:

Centre, 1p.m.:

Andy Murray vs. Sam Querrey

Milos Raonic vs. Roger Federer

Court 1, 1.p.m,:

Gilles Muller vs. Marin Cilic

Tomas Berdych vs. Novak Djokovic