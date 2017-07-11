LONDON -- After she won arguably the most significant match of her career, we could be forgiven for thinking a stoic Johanna Konta had just lost in the first round.

"I was in the moment of doing, I guess, where you're meant to go, what you're meant to do," Konta said Tuesday after her thrilling 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-4 Wimbledon quarterfinal victory over Simona Halep, which made her the first British woman to reach the last four at SW19 since Virginia Wade 39 years ago.

"But my brain just kept on catching up five minutes later."

There, in the middle of tennis' grandest show court, for the fewest of seconds, Konta's guard slipped. After almost two weeks of shutting herself in her London home, away from the public gaze, the media pressure and expectations to maybe -- just maybe -- end Britain's 40-year wait for a female champion, there was a glimpse behind the veil.

But that's all it was -- a glimpse. Because the 26-year-old wants more. She has been making that clear for days now, talking almost robotically about preparing to be involved here "for the full two weeks." Her play is beginning to flourish under that ambition.

Locked in a heavyweight tussle with Halep, Konta dusted herself down after every blow from the Romanian and went again, winning with a relentlessly positive approach that is now becoming formidable in her game. Even Halep paid Konta the highest of compliments, saying it was a case of Konta going out and winning it, rather than the Romanian throwing it away.

"Someone like Simona, you do have to win it against someone like her. She gives you so little, so few chances," Konta said.

Konta, in her familiar way, maintained that there were still things to work on. But while she made unforced errors at worryingly frequent intervals -- a large portion of her 36 misjudged shots went long in the pursuit of winners -- a good number of attacking hits (48 in total) came off. Ever more convincing was her serve, which remained the potent weapon it has been throughout this tournament; she lost on it only once during the bruising, two-hour, 38-minute battle with Halep.

There have been suggestions that she should take a page out of Andy Murray's book and engage more with the Wimbledon crowd, but Konta's aggressive, never-say-die brand of tennis is whipping up the feverish backing of the patriotic British fans on its own.

"When you get a massive crowd of people cheering, making that sort of noise in a stadium, you do get goosebumps," she said.

With such fulsome, partisan support come the expectation and pressure, but pre-tournament doubts about Konta's ability to cope have surely been swept away. She beat the highest-ranked player left in the draw, someone who could have clinched the world No. 1 ranking and with whom she has a rivalry that carries Fed Cup baggage. There isn't a great deal more that Konta can do.

Sure, Konta snatched at shots at times and maybe the occasion got to her a little, but it would be a stretch to say British hopes weighed heavily on her shoulders when she came back for more every time and prospered.

Indeed, the way she stayed upbeat and "in the moment" proved the value of the process she talks about so often. She is not the self-confessed "highly strung" character of a few years ago, and her disciplined, single-minded approach -- she doesn't play doubles and says she has hardly been out of her London home other than to come to Wimbledon during the Championships -- is paying dividends both on and off the court.

Facing the great champion Venus Williams in the semifinals, a player Konta grew up admiring and whose style Konta's is similar to, will not faze her at all. In fact, Konta has a 3-2 record against the veteran American.

"I've been on court with Venus before, so I'm fully aware of the challenge that I'm facing," she said.