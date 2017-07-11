Virginia Wade is delighted that her status as the last British woman to reach the Wimbledon singles semifinals has gone -- and has backed Johanna Konta to emulate her by progressing to the final.

Konta defeated Simona Halep 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 to become the first home player to make the last four in the women's singles since Wade in 1978.

The 1977 champion said: "I'm just surprised it's taken so long. It's fine to be the last British women's winner to win Wimbledon but it's better to have plenty of British players to win.

"It's a win-win situation, frankly, and I'm thrilled for her. I know how much pressure there is."

Konta was two points from defeat in the second-set tiebreak in a gripping match but turned things around to win in two hours and 38 minutes.

Wade said: "The longer it went on, the more impressed I got. It was absolutely a stunning performance, really, and the pressure was relentless that Konta kept applying -- it was brilliant, she never really wavered one little bit.

"It showed in the end that both players were so good but she had a tougher mind and she was more aggressive and she deserved to win."

Wade knows exactly how it feels to stand in Konta's shoes and has no worries about the 26-year-old becoming distracted by the attention.

"I hope she just goes and does her press, then goes and relaxes by doing her baking and I hope she manages to cocoon herself a little bit tomorrow, but that's some hope because everyone will be after her," said Wade.

"Even if you have to do interviews and things, you still have to protect yourself and put up a barrier so that you don't let them impose themselves on what's been so good with your own concentration and obviously her plan.

"It's very well-rehearsed and I'm ultra-impressed; I haven't seen a player really with the same sort of dedication and determination for a long time."

Johanna Konta came from behind to see off Simona Halep in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Konta's opponent in the last four is five-time champion Venus Williams, who defeated French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko.

Williams has the Wimbledon pedigree but Wade said: "I think Jo should win that match.

"Venus is not going to want to play a three-hour match; I think the fatigue factor for Konta might come into play.

"But I don't think Venus will choke, so I think that Konta will have to win the match but I think it's absolutely on the cards."

Wade has only had brief contact with Konta previously and added: "The last thing I'd like to do is intrude on her. If I get a chance, I will tell her how well she played and wish her good luck."

Konta's attitude was also praised by six-time Wimbledon singles champion Billie Jean King.

King told the BBC: "It's great for women's tennis, it's terrific for tennis and it's even more special for everybody here in Great Britain.

"I love the fact she talks about her ambition because women are taught not to talk about their ambition.

"We have to be polite, be nice. She says it like it is. She's so articulate and she never takes anything for granted.

"I think Great Britain should be so proud of her and Jo should be so proud of herself."