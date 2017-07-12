LONDON -- Andy Murray's Wimbledon title defence is over after the world No. 1 suffered a shock quarterfinal defeat to Sam Querrey on Wednesday.

A clearly hampered Murray fell 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1 to the American in a five-set thriller on Centre Court to bow out of the London Grand Slam. Querrey will meet either Gilles Muller or Marin Cilic in a semifinal on Friday.

Murray's preparations had been hindered by a sore hip and although the 30-year-old had previously downplayed the seriousness of the issue, the effects of the problem finally caught up with him against Querrey.

This was Murray's first tour-level loss to an American player since he was beaten by Alex Bogomolov Jr. in Miami in 2011, and it also means he could lose his place at the top of the world rankings should Novak Djokovic win the title at SW19.

Murray made a strong start against the No. 24 seed, winning the opening three games before racing through the first set without facing a break point.

However, the top seed suffered a setback in the second as Querrey, 29, settled into his stride, testing Murray with a series of big forehands and clever net play. The Scot's level dropped significantly, particularly on his first serve, before Querrey leveled proceedings with a classy backhand winner.

Two-time champion Murray ensured that his slump did not last long, though, as he broke Querrey at the start of the third. All seemed comfortable for Murray until, at 5-4, the home favourite lapsed and allowed Querrey back in. The British No. 1 regained his composure, though, and dominated the tiebreak to inch ahead.

But the home crowd were silenced once more as Querrey hit back with a double break of serve in the fourth set to force the decider, with Murray clearly suffering issues with his on-court movement.

It got worse for Murray as his opponent raced to a 3-0 lead in the fifth before finally ending Querrey's eight-game streak with a hold of serve. However, by that point, the damage was done, and Querrey kept his nerve to serve out a famous victory and book his spot in the final four.

It is the second successive year that Querrey has dumped out the defending champion and top seed at the All England Club. Last year, he saw off Djokovic in the third round. The Californian is also the lowest-ranked player to ever beat Murray in his 12 appearances at the grass-court major.