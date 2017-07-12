ICYMI at Wimbledon: Sam Querrey into semis, injuries plague big four

Mark Donaldson breaks down all the storylines from an action-packed Day 9 at Wimbledon. (1:28)

LONDON -- And then the big four became the big one.

Andy Murray -- reigning champion and World No.1 -- was knocked out of the tournament Wednesday by No. 24 Sam Querrey 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1.

This was a monumental feat on a day otherwise ill-fated for American players. The last American was knocked out in the quarterfinals of both the men's doubles (Ryan Harrison) and the women's doubles (CiCi Bellis).

Querrey, though, battled through to become the first U.S. man to reach a major semifinal since Andy Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009.

Then, as if that wasn't enough to send social media into overdrive, Novak Djokovic retired with an elbow injury.

Here's some reax from the top stories of the day:

A sad sight.



An injured Novak Djokovic calls time on his 2017 #Wimbledon campaign, sending Tomas Berdych into the semi-finals pic.twitter.com/fN1yukjQ8U — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2017

Funny, Andy Murray wasn't limping around the first 4 rounds. Then he loses 9 straight games to Querrey and now his hip hurts. #Wimbledon — Grant (@GWilhelmson) July 12, 2017

GOAT alert: Nadal, Murray, Djokovic all fallen, 35-year-old Federer steamrolls his way into Wimbledon semis, yet another title beckons — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 12 July 2017

🇺🇸🏆 NBA Champion Draymond Green congratulates his compatriot Sam Querrey after his victory today #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/cV4m652l9M — NBA UK (@NBAUK) July 12, 2017

Holy Sam Querrey! — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) July 12, 2017

What a tremendous effort from Yosemite Sam to dominate sir Muzzard the last 2sets and move on to his 1st career semis — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) July 12, 2017

We can officially call Sam Querrey a giant killer. A year after shocking Novak Djokovic here, the American beat Andy Murray in five sets. Querrey is only the fourth man in the Open era (Roger Federer, Boris Becker and Kevin Curren) to take out the top seed multiple times at Wimbledon. Matt Wilansky, ESPN.com

A close shave

Novak's retirement during his quarterfinal match means that Murray will hold on to the No.1 spot when the ATP world rankings are announced Monday.

Despite this, the 2016 Wimbledon champion feels that his fall from the top is imminent.

Here's what Murray said about the matter in his postmatch news conference:

"I haven't played well enough this year to deserve to stay there for much longer.

"If it doesn't happen by the end of this tournament, it will happen, you know, by the end of the US Open.

"You know, that's fine. Obviously, I would rather be ranked No. 1 than 2, 3 or 4.

"You know, I go away now and try and find a way to get back there. Hopefully I can do that."

Murray also suggested that he may need to take some timeout from the game to allow for his ongoing hip injury to recover. Here's what he told the press:

Asked about his hip injury, after losing in 5 sets to Sam Querrey, defending Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said, "the whole tournament I've been a little bit sore...I gave everything I had...I'm sad that it's over." Murray also lauded the "amazing" serving & the aggressiveness of the first US man to reach a major semifinal since 2009. William Weinbaum, ESPN

And he even made time to shut down a misinformed reporter (fist pump).

Andy Murray is quick to point out the casual sexism from this reporter...



Class act 👊



(📽 @_JamieMac_)pic.twitter.com/MiaKj5nV4J — BigSport (@BigSportGB) July 12, 2017

Retirements at all-time high

He was 2-25 against him in their previous meetings (the worst percentage by any man against a single opponent in the Open era, minimum 20 meetings), but Tomas Berdych qualified for a place in the Wimbledon semifinals ahead of Djokovic.

The Serbian player had complained of shoulder problems throughout the tournament and retired from the match down 7-6 (2), 2-0.

Novak's retirement marks the 10th different retirement on the men's side in this tournament, tying the most at Wimbledon in the Open era (2008).

Achievements abound

Despite Raonic's famous support clan, he couldn't repeat his 2016 victory over Roger Federer on Wednesday.

Good luck at Wimbledon today @mraonic. Very proud! 😘🇨🇦 #Wimbledon A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:14am PDT

Federer stormed to a faultless 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory over the Canadian in what was Fed's 100th Wimbledon match.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion is also the only remaining player not to have dropped a set this tournament. The list of achievements goes on:

100th match at Wimbledon ✔️

50th Grand Slam quarterfinal ✔️

12th #Wimbledon semifinal ✔️



Roger Federer 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/UP4nHVgbBl pic.twitter.com/9JBSXLYLp6 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 12, 2017

Hometown glory

Over on Court No.1, Gilles Muller, the man responsible for ousting Rafael Nadal in what has been deemed the best match of the tournament, stepped out to face seventh seed Marin Cilic.

Many feared that Muller had burned himself out during the epic five-setter on Tuesday -- Muller had seen almost 13 hours on the court prior to this match, to Cilic's eight.

Yet the Luxembourg player battled through a further four sets before fatigue began to creep in and allowed Cilic to snatch victory in a close contest that finished 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5, 5-7, 6-1.

No one, though, will be more saddened by his loss than Muller's local supporters.

They organized a public viewing of the quarterfinal match in his hometown of Dudelange:

(We reckon they'll still be pretty chuffed with Tuesday's achievement, though.)

Outside of SW19

The Wimbledon bug is spreading far and wide, so it seems.

It's even infiltrating into the world of other sports.

Change of career looming, boys?

@AnderHerrera, @JoelPereira1 and @PaulPogba keeping the #Wimbledon vibes alive on #MUTOUR! 🎾 A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Jul 11, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Trading places

One lucky ball boy got the call-up of a lifetime over on Court 18 (move over Murray):

There's been a role reversal on Court 18.



Henri Leconte and a ball boy have switched places.



Watch: https://t.co/WhjPSOmsKI pic.twitter.com/ylg3fKCx1m — BBC Tennis (@bbctennis) July 12, 2017

No payout for rain delays

Tuesday was a rainy day.

The lucky Centre Court ticket holders got to see all of their matches under the roof (and more, when Coco Vandeweghe and Magdalena Rybarikova were moved there to finish their match).

While everyone else was left to dart between court and shelter to see whatever tennis they could.

Questions have been raised over refunds, but today Wimbledon issued this message on its website (you can probably guess what's coming):

"If there is less than one-hour's play because of rain on the court for which tickets have been bought, the original purchasers of the tickets for that court on that day will be refunded with the amount which they paid for those tickets -- the maximum refund payable will be the face value of the tickets for the day concerned. If there is more than one hour's play, but less than two-hours' play, refunds will be limited to half the amount paid. On Tuesday 11 July, there were two hours and four minutes of play on No.1 Court, and significantly more on the outside courts, and therefore the conditions of the policy are not triggered."

Curse that extra four minutes.

Semifinal draws

Women's (Thursday):

Johanna Konta vs. Venus Williams

Garbine Muguruza vs. Magdalena Rybarikova

Men's (Friday):