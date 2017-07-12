Roger Federer's path to his eighth Wimbledon title just became more clear.

The third-seeded Federer beat Milos Raonic in straight sets on Wednesday 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (4). His victory came minutes after second-seeded Novak Djokovic retired from his quarterfinal match against Tomas Berdych with an elbow injury.

Djokovic, a three-time champion at the All England Club, had a trainer work on his right elbow after the first set ended. He also had a trainer work on his right shoulder near the end of his fourth-round victory on Tuesday.

"It's the elbow. Over a year and a half it's been bothering me," Djokovic said after the match. "I probably spent about two and a half hours on the table today ... There's no way out if you don't feel fit. I'm going to talk to the specialist to find a long-term solution to solve it."

Novak Djokovic is given treatment during his Wimbledon quarterfinal match. Julian Finney/Getty Julian Finney/Getty Images

Djokovic stopped the quarterfinal match while trailing 7-6 (2), 2-0.

No. 1 Andy Murray also lost on Wednesday, falling to American Sam Querrey in five sets. Murray was hampered by a sore hip.

Federer will play Berdych in the semifinals as he chases his first Wimbledon title since 2012. This will be his 12th semifinal appearance at Wimbledon. Berdych reached the Wimbledon final in 2010, losing to Rafael Nadal.

Raonic said after the match that Federer is moving well, but that's not the only thing he has going for him.

"I think the thing I was most impressed with, at least the years I've been on tour, he was extremely sharp mentally always in the right moments, just always on top of things," he said of Federer. "He kept a very high gear the whole entire time without giving many real glimpses. I think that was the most sort of defeating thing."

Querrey faces Marin Cilic -- a winner over Gilles Muller Wednesday -- in the other semifinal Friday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.