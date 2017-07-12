Power Rankings: Who has the best shot to win Wimbledon?

ESPN's panel of experts discuss the unpredictability in Men's tennis as Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic crash out from the Wimbledon. (1:53)

Going into this Wimbledon, one of the main themes was the continuing dominance of the ATP's Big Four. The narrative lasted for a week and half, but came crashing down Wednesday. When the smoke cleared, the only member of that august crew left standing was Roger Federer.

He leads our semifinal Power Rankings (men and women combined) based on the players' chances to win the Wimbledon title. Form, draw and history were all taken into consideration.

1. Roger Federer (No. 3 seed)

Roger Federer is vying for an eighth Wimbledon title. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Parse it any way you like, but Federer has dotted his final "i" and crossed his final "t." He may not win the tournament -- his next opponent has beaten him at Wimbledon before -- but he's established himself as a man in a league by himself.

Milos Raonic wrecked Federer's hopes in last year's semifinals, sending the embittered Swiss icon into a long hiatus in search of health and answers to why he was stumbling in late rounds. Raonic was not the same player in this quarterfinal re-match. More importantly, neither was Federer. He crushed Raonic with ease in straight sets. Despite playing aggressive, attacking tennis, Federer made just nine unforced errors in the match, but smacked 46 winners.

Semifinal opponent: Tomas Berdych, whom Federer leads 18-6.

2. Venus Williams (seed No. 10)

Williams moves to the top among WTA players thanks to her near flawless win over emerging star and French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko. The five-time champion didn't just slip into the second week as a survivor, a game 37-year-old who suffers from the energy-draining condition Sjogren's syndrome. She blazed into the semifinals, still arcing. It's amazing.

Making the most of her athleticism, Williams has been flying around the courts since the first round. Power-wise, she's been hammering the ball; her serve return has never been more impressive, and she's won over 80 per cent of her net approaches.

Semifinal opponent: Konta, who leads their rivalry 3-2.

3. Johanna Konta (seed No. 6)

Johanna Konta could become the first British female in 40 years to win Wimbledon. Chaz Niell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Like Williams, her semifinal opponent, Konta also passed a demanding quarterfinal test of her credibility as a contender with flying colors. The 26-year-old Londoner punched through No. 2 seed Simona Halep, continuing a remarkable run for woman who had won just one match at Wimbledon until this edition.

Now Konta is the first British woman to appear in the semifinals of her native Slam since Virginia Wade in 1978.

Konta's composure was impressive. Halep specializes in returning that "one more ball," but Konta never grew flustered, hesitant or defensive. She hit nearly twice as many winners (48-26) and won 24 of her 32 net approaches. Konta walked away knowing what it takes to win big on grass -- and knowing that she's got it.

Semifinal opponent: Williams, who trails their rivalry 3-2.

4. Garbine Muguruza (seed No. 14)

Muguruza loses a little ground in these rankings through no real fault of her own. She crafted an impressive win over No. 7 seed Svetlana Kuznetsova in the quarterfinals, but Williams and Konta stole her thunder.

Look beyond Muguruza at your peril. She's just 23; her energy and desire in London have been striking. A former finalist (2015), she appears to have sloughed off the pressure that haunted her after she won the French Open last year. Aiding her rehabilitation: recently hired coach and past Wimbledon winner Conchita Martinez.

Muguruza has advanced this far by playing rock-solid, punishing, consistent baseline tennis. She won five of her eight break points in her back-to-back wins over those two superb defenders, Kerber and Kuznetsova. "If she plays like she played today," Kuznetsova told reporters after the quarterfinals, "she has all the chances to win the title."

Semifinal opponent: Rybarikova, series tied at 2-2.

5. Marin Cilic (seed No. 5)

He's the bulldozer in the men's draw. The sleeper. The raw-boned, power-serving, introverted Croatian who has shown in the past that when he's confident and feeling inspired anything is possible.

On paper, Cilic had the "easy" quarterfinal, against lefty Gilles Muller. But you can't take anything for granted when it comes to grass courts and a man with a cannon for an arm (Andy Murray can attest to that). Cilic was able to grind out the win over a tired Muller with superior firepower, winning the battle of aces (33-17) and winners (74 to 54).

For the first time in four tries, Cilic has crashed the semis. Cilic has shown a tendency to get passive when faced with big opportunities. We'll see what lessons he's learned.

Semifinal opponent: Sam Querrey, who trails head-to-head 4-0.

6. Sam Querrey (seed No. 24)

For the second successive year, Sam Querrey knocked out the defending champion and top seed at Wimbledon. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Until now, the 6-foot-6, 29-year-old Querrey has been known as a talented ball striker with a huge serve and a frustrating tendency to go soft and squander the momentum he creates with big wins.

Querrey made headway in that department at Wimbledon last year, backing up his third-round upset of top-seeded Novak Djokovic. He also did it in Acapulco in February, winning the title with successive wins over Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal. On Wednesday, it looked like he might fold after he made a hash of the third-set tiebreaker. Instead of fading away, he rallied and allowed Murray a lone game in each of the last two sets.

Semifinal opponent: Cilic, who leads the series 4-0.

7. Tomas Berdych (No. 14 seed)

When Berdych dropped out of the top 10 earlier this year, many thought it was the beginning of the end for perhaps the best male player who hasn't won a Grand Slam. But resurgence at age 30 or later is a trend in tennis these days and here he is -- a Wimbledon semifinalist for the third time in his career at 31. He got there when Djokovic retired from their quarterfinal with an injured arm shortly after Berdych won the first set.

Berdych has a great serve and grooved, powerful groundstrokes. His biggest liabilities are relatively poor mobility and a tendency to freeze up in decisive moments of important matches against top players. He hasn't beaten a top 5 player in a complete match in his last 20 attempts, going back to the start of 2015.

Semifinal opponent: Federer, who leads series 18-6.

8. Magdalena Rybarikova (ranked No. 87)

Magdalena Rybarikova is the only unseeded player left across both men's and women's draws. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

How's this for a stat: 19-1. That's Rybarikova's record on grass since the end of the French Open. True, 10 of those wins were in lowly 100k events at Surbiton and Ilkley. But even those draws attracted plenty of WTA first-line talent.

It's hard to elevate Rybarikova too high, though, mainly because her Grand Slam resume is, frankly, woeful. Before this tournament, she advanced as far as the third round on only three occasions in 35 appearances.

However, Rybarikova has learned to use some of her grass-court tools this fortnight. She has nice touch around the net, and makes wise use of a slice backhand that enables her to change the tempo of a rally, approach the net, or buy time when defending.

Semifinal opponent: Muguruza, with series tied 2-2.