LONDON -- The journeyman played like a Grand Slam champion. Sam Querrey's groundstrokes cannoned across grass. His volleys clipped lines or fell softly for winners. As Wednesday's Centre Court crowd sat in flummoxed surprise, he kept unleashing blistering serves that left Andy Murray, the reigning Wimbledon titleholder, unable to mount a reply. Unable, in the end, to defend his title.

This was a five-set quarterfinal that turned into a sprinter's rout. Querrey -- a quiet American who has had 11 successful but not spectacular years on the pro tennis tour -- found himself down 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4). But suddenly, as Murray played with an ever-increasing grimace, the result of a bum hip, Querrey hit full stride. "I just kept trying to pound the ball," he said, matter-of-factly, assessing the match. Job done. He won 12 of the last 14 games to take the final two sets 6-1, 6-1, a stretch of dominance that included 21 of the last 22 points when he served. The last point was a carving, 124 mph ace.

Murray could only tip his hat.

Surprised? You should be. Absolutely. Backed by his easy-looking power, the long-limbed Querrey has a reputation on tour as a dangerous customer. He's won nine career titles, the most recent in March in Acapulco, where he trounced Rafael Nadal in the final. Last year here Querrey beat Novak Djokovic, a win that kept the Serb from defending his Wimbledon crown. Querrey has spent most of his career with a world ranking in the 20-40 range. In his previous 10 Slams, seven ended with first-round defeats.

Those kinds of results have left him clear-eyed about his place in the tennis firmament -- and about his prospects after a stunning trip to Wimbledon's final four. "There have been times in my career where, if I had to bet, am I going to make a [Grand Slam] semifinal, I probably would have gone, 'No.' [But] last year definitely gave me a new boost. I made the quarters last year, and semis here [today]. I'm feeling confident. I think I can go even a little further."

It's true that Murray was injured. Much will be made of this fact. He entered Wimbledon with a balky hip that appeared to dampen his serve and decrease his ability to track down balls. But Murray is also one of tennis' all-time greats at playing through injury. He's like Houdini with a backhand passing shot, given his knack for grousing around the court, complaining about all types of ailments, and then rising to victory. His opponents have grown used to it. "Even when he's feeling healthy, sometimes he can limp around," Querrey deadpanned, noting that he'd vowed not to be distracted.

Bum hip or no, Murray found himself in solid position in this match. He led two sets to one. Another All England semifinal was tantalizingly close. Querrey, 29, could have gone away, could have packed his bags and headed off for a few relaxed weeks before the simmering North American tour begins. His past two Wimbledon matches had gone five sets. His legs, and mind, were surely worn. Instead of wilting, he stood his ground.

"After I lost that [third set], I knew I was in a little bit of a hole," he recalled. "Fortunately, I broke in the third game or second game in the fourth set. That got me going again. I think if we would have traded holds, got deeper in the fourth, I would have felt a little more pressure. The fact that I kind of got an early break really got me going, gave me a little momentum again."

Make that a lot of momentum. By the early portions of the fourth set, he was clearly in a special zone, "playing with house money," as he described it.

"Nothing much I could do," noted Murray, speaking of facing the steady barrage.

No American man has made the final of a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009. And no American man has won a Grand Slam since -- yes, Roddick at the 2003 U.S. Open. Can Sam Querrey put an end to that desolate streak at Wimbledon in 2017?

He's obviously no favorite. Croatia's Marin Cilic looms in the semifinals. If Querrey wins that match Friday, he would likely have to deal with Roger Federer. Nothing would be expected. But play as he did Wednesday, especially at the end, and he has a puncher's chance.

"He needs to believe he can win," Murray said. "That goes a long, long way. When you step on the court, the semis, finals of a major, you need to believe you can do it. That isn't always the case when you haven't been there before. First-time experience. You can maybe be pleased to be in that position. I think it's good to be happy to be there, but you want to go out there and win. Hopefully he does that."