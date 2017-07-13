LONDON -- Garbine Muguruza will get another shot at the Wimbledon title.

The 14th-seeded Spaniard advanced to the final at the All England Club by beating Magdalena Rybarikova 6-1, 6-1 Thursday on Centre Court.

The 14th-seeded Muguruza, who reached the final at the All England Club in 2015 and won the French Open in 2016, had little trouble with Rybarikova, the 87th-ranked player in the world, who was playing in the semifinals at a major tournament for the first time in her career.

Muguruza won the first five games of the first set, facing only one break point and saving it. She then broke twice to open the second set and take a 4-0 lead.

"I think I played very well, for sure," Muguruza said in her televised interview after the match. "It was a tricky match. [Rybarikova] was playing very good during the tournament, and I think today I stepped out on the court super-confident and everything went well."

Muguruza is now 3-0 in Grand Slam semifinal matches.

She will next face the winner of the second semifinal between five-time Wimbledon singles champion Venus Williams and Britain's Johanna Konta.

"I definitely want to win," Muguruza said, "no matter who is front of me."

Rybarikova entered Thursday's match with an 18-1 record on grass this season, including a run to the semifinals in Nottingham. She also won two lower-level events.

Muguruza, 23, who is playing at Wimbledon for the fifth time, has dropped the least amount of games at this year's tournament, losing only 39 so far.

In the second match on Centre Court, Williams, 37, is looking to reach her ninth singles final at the All England Club -- and first since 2009. The 10th-seeded American is 8-1 in Wimbledon semifinals over 20 appearances at the grass-court major.

Konta is playing in the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.