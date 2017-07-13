LONDON -- Is the Big Four no more? Roger Federer is the last man standing following the high-profile exits of defending champion Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. The resurgence of the big-servers has opened up the possibility of a first Wimbledon champion outside the famous quartet since 2003.

Sam Querrey, Murray's conqueror, is looking to be America's first male champion since Pete Sampras in 2000, but Querrey's semifinal opponent Marin Cilic is on the hunt for his second major title. Tomas Berdych made the final in London seven years ago and will hoping to match that feat -- and then go one better -- when he faces Federer on Centre Court Friday.

No. 24 Sam Querrey vs. No. 7 Marin Cilic (Cilic leads series 4-0)

Sam Querrey could be the first American male to win Wimbledon since Pete Sampras. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Key for Querrey: The American will be on a high after beating Murray to make his first ever Grand Slam semifinal. It's the second successive year that Querrey has knocked out the defending champion and top seed, having ousted Djokovic last year.

Querrey could now become the first man to play in a Wimbledon final seeded 24 or lower since Mark Philippoussis (unseeded) in 2003. Fatigue could be a factor, though, after the 29-year-old played out three straight five-setters to get to this point.

Querrey has also spent more time on court than Cilic to get to the semifinal stage. At 12 hours 39 minutes in total, and having played 22 sets, it has taken Querrey longer than anyone else to get to the final four.

Key for Cilic: The Croatian is contesting his first Grand Slam semifinal since the 2015 US Open, and he's worked hard to get there. Cilic, 28, has covered more distance than anyone else left in the singles draws, running 5.41 miles. He is, however, enjoying his best run at the Championships, having never made it past the quarterfinals before this year.

This is Cilic's 11th Wimbledon, and he seems ever more determined to double his major title tally. He's the real sleeper in in this draw; his serve has been excellent and should his powerful baseline hitting be on song, he could prove too much for Querrey.

The pair have history at Wimbledon, too, having gone five sets twice -- in 2009 and 2012. Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, won both ties, although the decider five years ago finished 17-15 in the seventh seed's favor.

Prediction: History dictates this one will go the distance and, with both players seemingly in form, it is difficult to see anything other than five-sets. Querrey's giant-killing run will come to an end with Cilic seeing it through.

No. 3 Roger Federer vs No. 11 Tomas Berdych (Federer leads series 18-6)

Roger Federer is on a six-match winning streak against Tomas Berdych. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Key for Federer: The No. 3 seed's decision to sit out the entire clay-court season has worked wonders for his Wimbledon campaign with a record 12th semifinal appearance to come. Federer is playing sublime tennis and remains the only man left in the singles draw yet to drop a set. It's the 10th time in his career that he has reached a Grand Slam semifinal without losing a set.

Despite a long rivalry, Federer has not met Berdych on grass since their quarterfinal here in 2010. Berdych was victorious that day -- and went on to reach the final -- but the Swiss holds a 2-1 record over his opponent on this surface. Federer, 35, should have plenty left in the tank, too, as he chases an eighth Wimbledon crown. It's taken him only 13 completed sets and 3.72 miles of running to get to the semifinal stage.

His quarterfinal win over Milos Raonic racked up his 89th match win at Wimbledon -- more than any man in the Open era -- in what was his 100th match overall at the London Grand Slam.

There could a bad omen for Berdych, too: Federer is 13-1 in his Grand Slam career in the semifinals or later against double-digit/unseeded players.

Key for Berdych: After playing less than two sets against the injured Djokovic in his quarterfinal, Berdych admitted he could not be in a better position going into his tussle with Federer. Less physical exertion and the extra rest could prove crucial, particularly if this contest goes five sets.

Berdych knows what it takes to beat Federer at Wimbledon and make a final here, having achieved both in the same tournament seven years ago. However, he has not beaten Federer since their semifinal meeting in Dubai in 2013.

Prediction: Raonic said after his quarterfinal defeat that Federer was playing the best tennis at the tournament. With that in mind, there is only one winner here -- although expect Berdych to put up a fight. Federer in four.