ICYMI at Wimbledon: Venus Williams eases through; Konta out

A reflective Venus Williams discusses making her second major final in 2017 and how she's coping with the absence of her sister Serena. (1:37)

LONDON -- Everyone was hoping for another roller-coaster day of competitive tennis but, dare I say it, Thursday's Wimbledon results were rather anticlimactic.

First, Garbine Muguruza bulldozed past Magdalena Rybarikova in a little over an hour, and then hometown hopeful Johanna Konta crashed out to Venus Williams.

It was a far cry from the two grueling five-setters we were treated to on Wednesday.

Still, Saturday's final between a five-time champion Williams and never-looked-better Muguruza -- both of whom play exceptionally well on grass -- is sure to be an exciting meeting.

Here's what Twitter had to say about the day's results:

Absolutely tremendous level from VW to take out Kontador 2sets away from her 6th @Wimbledon title — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) July 13, 2017

Huge respect for Konta - an awesome achievement to get to semis. There'll definitely be future success. But Venus is, well, Venus #Wimbledon — Rimla Akhtar MBE (@RimlaAkhtar) July 13, 2017

Venus Williams.

Sam Querrey.



America ruining the dreams of the British Empire since 1776. #sry? — Courtney Nguyen (@FortyDeuceTwits) July 13, 2017

The stats of Venus' career belie belief. Her last Wimbledon final was in 2009 when she lost to Serena. Been 20 yrs since her 1st slam final. — sarah shephard (@sarahsportmag) July 13, 2017

Still on course to party like it's 2007 #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/x4K7iT9pgB — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) July 13, 2017

Rybarikova is making a mockery of semifinals. Garbine has no challenge @all. She's cruising into the finals. What a shame! 🙅🙈 #Wimbledon — bookie phronesis (@bookslala) July 13, 2017

Mugu-ruthless.



The No.14 seed @GarbiMuguruza takes just 30 minutes to claim the first set 6-1 against Magdalena Rybarikova#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/YyKiNMJbNs — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2017

Blink and you missed it

Muguruza crushed Rybarikova in a rapid 65 minutes, sealing a 6-1, 6-1 victory over the unseeded Slovakian.

Though easily dominating, the Spaniard never let her concentration slip. She remained the calm, composed, attacking player we've seen throughout the tournament.

Garbine Muguruza is looking every bit the title contender at Wimbledon. After rolling Magdalena Rybarikova in straight sets -- in which she only dropped two games – the Spaniard matched her run to the final in 2015. This time, she wants to go one better. "It's very different," Muguruza said in her post match press conference. "You know what you're going to feel. I feel much more control. I'm in control of my emotions, whereas before it was new for me." Conchita Martinez, who is Muguruza's Fed Cup coach and the last Spanish female to win a Wimbledon title, is working with the 23 year old in London. "She's helping me to deal with the stress -- it's a long tournament. She knows how to prepare, how to train. Not that I'm doing something different, but having her by my side gives me confidence." Rob Bartlett, ESPN UK Associate Editor

Rybarikova, on the other hand, appeared uncharacteristically agitated from the very beginning; the proximity of a Wimbledon final was evidently too much pressure for the Slovakian.

Still, for the world No. 87, this undoubtedly has been a fairy-tale tournament.

Muguruza also reached the Wimbledon final in 2015, where she lost to Serena Williams. Will the Spaniard have more success Saturday against big sister Venus?

Déjà vu?

Another day, another Brit falls at the hands of an American.

On Wednesday, defending champion Andy Murray was stunned by Sam Querrey. This time, it was Konta, who was ousted by Venus Williams 6-4, 6-2.

This is what Konta had to say after her defeat:

In her post-match press conference, Johanna Konta expanded on the reasons for her loss to Venus Williams and looks ahead to future success: "[Venus] did very well out there today, she dictated the match and showed why she's a five-time champion. It was very difficult for me to get a foothold in the match, the few opportunities that I did have she did a good job of taking them away from me. I think I was in with just as much of a shot at winning this tournament, it came down to the day and today Venus played better than me. There's no reason why I wouldn't be in a position to win a tournament like this one day." Victoria Monk, ESPN

Thursday's victory put Williams in position to make history.

Age is just a number for Venus Williams. The 37-year-old Williams defeated Johanna Konta today to advance to the Wimbledon final, becoming the oldest finalist at any Grand Slam since Martina Navratilova lost in the final at Wimbledon in 1994. Should Williams defeat Garbiñe Muguruza in the final, she'll become the oldest women's Grand Slam champion in the Open Era (since 1968). Venus is seeking her first Grand Slam title since 2008, when she won Wimbledon. ESPN Stats and Information

- Won 87th career match at Wimbledon ✔️

- Playing in 75th major ✔️

- Oldest woman to reach final of any major since 1994 Wimbledon ✔️

Kontamania

Some adoring fans went all out for the Brit's semifinal appearance, donning homemade Konta-strewn T-shirts.

New kit for the US Open, Jo?

Johanna Konta fans on Murray Mound at Wimbledon. ESPN

Tennis bromance

Over on Court 17, more sad news unfolded for British fans.

Scotsman Gordon Reid's title-defense campaign came to an abrupt halt when he was ousted in the first round of the men's wheelchair singles by Sweden's Stefan Olsson.

Olsson, who lost to Reid in the final of last year's event, stormed to a 6-2 6-3 victory to reach the semifinals.

However, all hope is not lost as Reid will play with partner and best pal Alfie Hewett in a doubles semifinal Friday.

Is this the bromance of all tennis bromances??

The biggest bromance in tennis?



Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett play doubles champion & doubles champion.



Murray magic still alive

No. 1 seeds Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis powered through their mixed doubles match against Brits Jocelyn Rae and Ken Skupski, winning 6-4, 6-4 and securing their place in the semifinals.

Could we still see a Murray win at Wimbledon this year?