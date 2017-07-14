Venus Williams, who has reached the Wimbledon women's singles final for the first time since 2009, has been fined $7,500 by the Grand Slam Supervisors for an offense listed as "Media Conference."
Williams was fined for failing to do a mandatory 1-on-1 post-match television interview after her quarterfinal victory Tuesday. She did the required interview after her semifinal victory on Thursday, and she has appeared for all of her post-match news conferences during the fortnight.
It is not the first time that Williams has been fined for avoiding media obligations at a Grand Slam event. She was fined $5,000 at the 2016 Australian Open for skipping the news conference after her first-round loss.
Williams, a five-time singles champion at the All England Club, plays Garbine Muguruza for the championship on Saturday.