LONDON -- When a Williams sister is in a Grand Slam final, she will usually be the favourite. That is the case Saturday at Wimbledon, when Venus Williams takes on Garbine Muguruza.

The Spaniard won their most recent meeting, in Rome in May, and while she has youth on her side, the 23-year-old has won just three WTA titles, compared with 49 by Williams. All of that will contribute to the final's outcome, but probably not as much as their playing styles. ESPN looks at the stats that matter:

The case for No. 14 Garbine Muguruza

Garbine Muguruza is contesting her second Wimbledon final. Alastair Grant - Pool/Getty Images

92: The number of points the Spaniard has won at the net these Championships, as she has taken an aggressive approach to put pressure on her opponents. Muguruza has a 71 percent success rate after going to the net a total of 129 times (on the baseline it is 51 percent), and the tactic could be important in forcing Williams onto the back foot.

36 percent: The proportion of rally shots taken by Muguruza inside the baseline. It's another sign of aggressive play and could be vital in preventing Williams from controlling the rhythm of the match, something she is a master at. Just ask Johanna Konta, who didn't get much of a look during their semifinal.

51: The number of backhand winners produced by the 2015 Wimbledon finalist this year. She's hit only 27 on the forehand and has used her backhand strength to force opponents back and create opportunities to get to the net. She's been forceful with it, slicing only 3 percent of the time on that side and hitting her topspin backhand at 69 mph on average, just 1 mph slower than her topspin forehand.

The case for No. 10 Venus Williams

Venus Williams is a five-time champion at Wimbledon. Andrew Couldridge - Pool/Getty Images

70 mph: The average speed of Williams' returns on second serves as she has stepped into the court -- sometimes close to 6 feet inside the baseline. The veteran has used this aggressive tactic successfully 54 percent of the time and has taken almost every second serve inside the baseline, increasing her chances of dictating points. Muguruza's serve will almost certainly come under pressure this way and she will have to work hard to hold.

80 percent: The proportion of points won by Williams on her first serve. Her serve has been a huge weapon throughout the tournament; she's getting 68 percent of first serves in and sending them down at an average of 105 mph. She has also used the body serve effectively -- as Konta could confirm -- and varied her placement to keep the ball out of opponents' hitting zones.

49: The number of forehand winners hit by Williams this Championships. The total is almost double that from the backhand (26), and Muguruza should be cautious with her shot placement to stay in rallies. She'll also need to guard against the American looking to finish rallies quickly. Of the 841 rallies in Williams' matches here, 637 have been four shots or fewer, and she's won 57 percent of rallies in that category.