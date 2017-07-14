Sam Querrey may have chatted it up with Golden State Warriors guard Draymond Green, but his loyalty lies with the Lakers. (0:23)

LONDON -- Here we are. After eleven days of wonderful tennis, we have our four finalists.

Venus Williams: age 37

Roger Federer: 35

Obviously, Williams and Federer's respective success is not defined exclusively by their age, but it is undoubtedly an impressive factor; two already-decorated champions who just seem to be getting better with age.

Should Roger and Venus achieve success in their finals (repeating the 2007 result) they will become the oldest man and woman to win Wimbledon since 1994 and 1975, respectively. Unbelievable.

In case you missed it, here's what went down on men's semifinals day at Wimbledon:

American double dream is over

American dreams of seeing both a male and female representative in the final were shattered when Sam Querrey fell to Marin Cilic 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

As the Croatian wound up and hit a perfectly executed forehand winner down the line to take the match, Querrey's head dropped, and our hearts melted.

Cilic was a deserved winner, but there wasn't a person on Centre Court who wasn't just a little bit saddened that Querrey's incredible Wimbledon run was over.

He's been a breath of fresh air throughout his Wimbledon campaign; humble and humanising in press conferences and interviews.

Here he is after defeating Andy Murray in the quarterfinals:

Sam Querrey is enjoying his moment after making the semifinals, and has been patiently and politely answering media questions. He comes across as a really good guy. Leo Spall, UK Correspondent

And here's what Twitter had to say about it:

Marin Cilic becomes the second Croatian player (after Goran Ivanisevic) to reach Wimbledon final with 6-7 6-4 7-6 7-5 win vs Sam Querrey. — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) 14 July 2017

.@cilic_marin will be sticking around till Sunday as he beats Querrey 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-5 to advance to his 1st Wimbledon final!



🎥: #USOpen pic.twitter.com/P3VmM9ZzNI — US Open Tennis (@usopen) 14 July 2017

Boris Becker says we've seen a new side of Sam Querrey.#Wimbledon #bbctennis pic.twitter.com/Cb8l6ntBrk — BBC Tennis (@bbctennis) 14 July 2017

Tough loss for Querrey today. But beating Andy Murray at Wimbledon is a heck of a win to have on your resume. — Robert Venditti (@robertvenditti) 14 July 2017

The unstoppable?

Later, Tomas Berdych was outclassed by seven-time champion Federer in straight sets; though the score line doesn't represent the closeness of the match.

Berdych played some of his best ever tennis; clean hitting, big serving, great movement ... and still he loses 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4 to Federer.

Berdych seemed stupefied in his post-match press conference ...

Q. In your words can you try to describe what it's like for you, what's happening with you when you play against a player like Federer?

Berdych: "Well, I don't know how much detail you want to go [smiling].

"Yes, it's very difficult. This guy doesn't really seems is getting any older or anything like that, or slowing down at all.

"I think I played really good tennis throughout the whole tournament. But, you know, I just unfortunately faced a guy that he's playing in his best. I think he's playing by far the best tennis right now.

"Roger doesn't give you any rhythm at all. I mean, he's playing barely with any mistakes. You know, he was controlling the game pretty well. I mean, even those two sets in the tiebreak, I was still the one facing couple more breakpoints down.

"If you look at the other guys who are 35, 36, I think you can very clearly see that the age and the years on tour are affecting them."

And here's what the rest of Twitter had to say:

"This triumphant year for @rogerfederer continues"



He moves into his 11th #Wimbledon singles final without dropping a set... pic.twitter.com/OX1Hh7E1m2 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) 14 July 2017

Insane: This will be Roger Federer's 11 Wimbledon final in the last 15 years. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) 14 July 2017

At a certain point you just have to laugh:#Federer erases all break chances & breaks Berdych.



Serving for the Wimbledon final...#USOpen pic.twitter.com/2GW13j5NIn — US Open Tennis (@usopen) 14 July 2017

Famous fans for Fed

He is the most popular man in tennis, and today was no exception.

These famous sportsmen switched the pitlane and the pitch for seats on Centre Court to watch Federer.

There was a meeting of the minds in Centre Court's Royal box - England rugby coach Eddie Jones and cricket's most famous ex-player Sachin Tendulkar from India were spotted in deep conversation during the men's semifinals. Rob Bartlett, ESPN UK Associate Editor

Nico even managed to pick up some Wimbledon stash along route...

The good thing about the Wimbledon shop? It sells socks. Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg, who retired last season, almost fell foul of the dress code at SW19 on Friday. Wearing shoes on his bare feet, Rosberg would've been denied entry to the Royal Box - but luckily his fashion faux pas was pointed out during a radio interview and he managed to find some, before taking in the men's semifinals. Rob Bartlett, ESPN UK Associate Editor

A rather strange tribute...

Novak Djokovic was forced to retire during his quarterfinals match against Berdych Wednesday.

Rather bizarrely, Berdych had a picture of Novak's face on the tongue of his shoe for his semifinal against Federer. Is it for luck? A tribute? Thanks??

The Czech player was quick to put an end to any misinformed rumours in his biting press conference:

Berdych: "I'm wearing Novak shoes because the other shoes just doesn't fit well to me, so that's why I have to play in the shoes that they are fitting well and doesn't hurt my feets."

Camera shy

Venus Williams has been fined $7,500 for skipping an obligatory interview after her semifinals match against Johanna Konta Thursday.

💷💷💷



Venus Williams has been fined nearly £6000 for skipping a TV interview at Wimbledon: https://t.co/YpWStEzyEM pic.twitter.com/HhxUpy3gaF — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 14, 2017

This isn't the first time the American has been fined for missing media time:

-- 2016 Australian Open: fined $5,000 after skipping news conference after 1st-Round loss

-- 2015 French Open: fined $3,000 after skipping news conference after 1st-Round loss

-- 2010 Wimbledon: fined $4,000 after skipping news conference after doubles loss

Alternative tactics...

Saturday, Garbine Muguruza will play Williams in the 2017 women's final, one of the most poignant matches in both of their careers.

On the eve of the match though, there was no sign of trash talk during Muguruza's press conference.

Instead, she spoke of how 'incredible' Venus was. Killing her with kindness, Garbine?

At 23, Garbine Muguruza is 14 years younger than her Wimbledon finals opponent, Venus Williams. On the eve of the match, she said of the oldest woman to reach a final since Martina Navratilova, a 1994 runner-up, "For me, it's incredible. I don't think I could be 37 and playing that level." William Weinbaum, ESPN

Dress-code drama

Meanwhile, over on court three for the ladies invitational doubles, the all-white dress code was being taken *very* seriously (note: Kim Clijsters can't even stand up at the end for laughing so hard)...

A British Champion

Whatever the result, Britain are guaranteed a champion in the mixed doubles final.

Henri Kontinen and Heather Watson fought to a 6-4, 7-6 (6) victory over Bruno Soares and Elena Vesnina in the semifinals Friday, setting up a Brit-on-Brit final against compatriot Jamie Murray and his partner Martina Hingis.