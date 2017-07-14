Marin Cilic recovered from a fourth-set break to beat Sam Querrey and advance to the men's championship at Wimbledon. (1:48)

LONDON -- Marin Cilic is in uncharted territory at Wimbledon, but his path has led him to the men's singles final.

The seventh-seeded Cilic outlasted American Sam Querrey in a hard-fought 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-5 victory on Centre Court at the All England Club on Friday.

In a high-quality match that featured big serves, deft volleys and drop shots and a number of powerful winners, the Croatian rallied from a break down in the final set and punctuated the victory with a ripped forehand down the line on his second match point.

He finished the match with 25 aces and won 88 percent of the points on his first serve.

The 2014 US Open champion next plays the winner of the Roger Federer-Tomas Berdych match that was to follow.

Cilic has never been this far, at Wimbledon at least. He won his only major title three years ago in New York, beating Federer in the semifinals and Kei Nishikori in the final. But at Wimbledon, he had lost in the quarterfinals the past three years.

Querrey was bidding to become the first American to reach the men's singles final at Wimbledon since Andy Roddick, who lost an epic five-set match to Federer in 2009. In fact, there hasn't been an American man in a singles final in 42 of the past 43 Grand Slam events.

Cilic and Querrey had played twice before at Wimbledon, with the Croat winning in five sets in 2009 and 2012. The latter, in which Cilic won the final set 17-15, lasted more than five hours and is the second-longest men's singles match in Wimbledon history.

Querrey advanced to the semifinals by winning three consecutive five-set matches, joining Todd Martin (1994) as the only American men to accomplish that feat at Wimbledon in the Open Era.

Cilic, who improved to 5-0 lifetime against Querrey, becomes the second Croatian player, male or female, to reach multiple Grand Slam finals. He joins former coach Goran Ivanisevic, who won one title in four finals appearances at Wimbledon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.