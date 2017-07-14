Sam Querrey spoke after his Wimbledon campaign came to an end as he fell short to Marin Cilic 6-7(6), 7-6(3), 7-5 in the semifinals. (1:36)

LONDON -- When you miss out on a place in the final of Wimbledon, it helps if you've left it all out on the court.

For American Sam Querrey, there were no regrets -- no what-ifs or what-might-have-beens -- after his 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-5 defeat by Croatia's Marin Cilic in the semis on Friday. Instead, the 29-year-old will head home to Southern California with increased confidence and renewed belief that one day soon it will be his time.

Sam Querrey won the first set of his Wimbledon semifinal but couldn't keep Marin Cilic down. AP Photo/Alastair Grant

"It's been a fun run," said Querrey, who will move up five spots to No. 23 in the world rankings after his first Grand Slam semifinal appearance. "It's given me some confidence. ... I feel like I've really had some ups over the last year, and hopefully there are more of those to come as I get a little bit older."

A quarterfinalist here last year and a semifinalist this time, Querrey had a broad grin as he said to "pencil me in for the final next year." But the way he played throughout the two weeks should give him the kind of self-belief that he can repeat this kind of performance more often. He clearly is at home on grass, but he's also comfortable on all surfaces, and the onus will be on him now to maintain this kind of form.

"Marin is just really good," Querrey said. "He's tough on both sides. I kind of felt like he pushed me around a little bit today. I had that break [in going up 4-2] in the fourth. When he broke me, he just played a great game. [That] kind of deflated me a little bit. But he just does everything well."

Despite having three straight five-set matches to get to the last four, Querrey said he didn't feel particularly fatigued; if anything, he'd been more nervous before playing Andy Murray in the previous round. He coped well with the occasion and was just outplayed by Cilic, ever so slightly, on the day.

Belief, that most crucial of attributes, does not seem to be lacking. "I didn't really have any questions about myself going in," he said. "I knew I was a good tennis player. I felt like I had this in me. To do this has been fun. Hopefully I can do more of it."

Querrey, who turns 30 in October, is a relative youngster by current standards, especially when you consider that Roger Federer will be 36 next month and Murray, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka are all 30 or over. Querrey's big serve will always make him dangerous, especially on the faster surfaces, and he has time on his side. It's now up to him to continue to put in the work.

"I really just [need to] commit to the style of play and be a little more aggressive, I think," he said. "I think in the past maybe I haven't done that. I seem to commit to that a little better here on the grass. I think if I just do that at the other Slams, I think it will be a little bit better."