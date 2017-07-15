W2W4 at Wimbledon: The numbers behind Roger Federer, Marin Cilic

LONDON -- Roger Federer is probably the only player who can match Andy Murray for Wimbledon Centre Court support, so Marin Cilic will have plenty to contend with Sunday in the men's final.

The Croatian is 1-6 against Federer, but the one victory was significant as it was his only other Grand Slam final appearance as he won the US Open three year ago. Cilic can also take encouragement from having played seven-time winner Federer close in last year's quarterfinal, but who do the stats from this Championships favor?

The case for No. 3 seed Roger Federer

ESPN Stats and Info

82 percent: The proportion of serve-volley points won by Federer on the All England Club's grass this year. This old school style of play has been his trademark in the past, and while he doesn't employ it as often as he once did, he still gains control of rallies this way. Aggression along these lines is almost inevitable, as Federer has won 74 percent of net points and taken 42 percent of his strike points inside the baseline.

72 percent: The proportion of Federer's first shots following first serves that have been taken inside the baseline. His serve, at 115 mph average speed, is five mph down on Cilic's, and fewer of them are unreturned -- 47 percent to 58 percent for the Croatian -- meaning this tactic to try to dictate play could be vital.

16: The number of break points saved by Federer. (He has been broken four times.) His serve may not be as big as Cilic's but Fed's groundstrokes are superb and, even at the age of 35, losing a service game remains an affront to him. He has made only 69 unforced errors through the tournament and will make Cilic work for everything he gets.

The case for No. 7 seed Marin Cilic

ESPN Stats and Info

128: The number of aces served by Cilic at Wimbledon, with all but two coming from the 28-year-old's first serve. Federer has hit just 64 by comparison, but both men have effective serves and this area will be a key battleground. Cilic's accuracy is good, splitting the receiving boxes well and winning 84 percent of points off his first serve.

71 percent: The proportion of forehand shots he has hit when his big first serve, which has been flying down at an average speed of 120 mph, has been returned at the Championships. It's another big weapon for Cilic that Federer will have to watch for as he has won 78 percent of points when he has fired a forehand in the rallies after his first serve.

336: The number of winners hit by Cilic this fortnight. A total of 104 have come from his forehand, and this area is another in which he has the greater numbers: Federer has hit only 233 overall, although he has played four fewer sets during The Championships.