ICYMI at Wimbledon: Muguruza storms to second Slam success

Venus Williams talks after she falls short to Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza 7-5, 6-0 in the Wimbledon final. (1:18)

LONDON -- It was set to be a fantastic match; the Grand Dame of tennis competing for her sixth Wimbledon title, versus the 23-year-old looking to repeat Spanish history.

And it lived up to expectations; that is, for the first nine games of the match.

Venus Williams held serve -- for the 40th time in 41 service games -- to take a 5-4 lead in the first set. Then a forehand unforced error from Garbine Muguruza opened up double set point for Williams and her bid to become the oldest Wimbledon champion in 109 years looked within touching distance.

Venus Williams is in her 9th #Wimbledon final. Only Martina Navratilova (12) and Chris Evert (10) have more among women in the Open Era pic.twitter.com/s7g59DuvlJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) 14 July 2017

Knowing the Muguruza that we've seen over the past two weeks, we ought not to have been so complacent. A thumping 19-shot rally and 93 mph serve later and the Spaniard fought back to take the game and later the set.

From then on, the match changed. The winner of the opening set had gone on to win each of the past 10 women's finals at Wimbledon.

As Muguruza's energy grew, Venus deflated beyond recognition of the dominant player we've seen throughout the rest of this tournament.

One of the best first sets I have seen at @Wimbledon #Muguruza #Williams in a final ... — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) 15 July 2017

A red-hot @GarbiMuguruza has won five games in a row in the Wimbledon final and leads Venus 7-5, 2-0. https://t.co/GEYxgjATQr #USOpen pic.twitter.com/OBrrN0CI6m — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 15, 2017

Muguruza went on to win nine games in a row before sealing a 7-5, 6-0 victory. This is the first time in her 102 matches at Wimbledon that Venus has ever dropped a set to love.

Immediately gracious in defeat, Williams said to her victor: "Well done today, beautiful."

"Two years ago I lost to Serena and she told me maybe one day I would win. Here I am!"



- @GarbiMuguruza #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/1vSgpmV3TW — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) 15 July 2017

Looking on closely from the player's box was Conchita Martinez, Muguruza's coach for this fortnight, and the only other Spanish woman to have ever won Wimbledon.

Garbiñe Muguruza's 2 Grand Slam titles are the second-most by a Spanish woman, behind only Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario's 4. The only other Spanish woman with one is Muguruza's coach, Conchita Martínez ESPN Stats and Information

As well as the title, Muguruza also accomplished this:

Garbiñe Muguruza becomes the first player to beat both Serena and Venus Williams in a Grand Slam final ESPN Stats and Information

Here's what the rest of Twitter had to say about Muguruza's victory:

What a fantastic achievement by @GarbiMuguruza. Superb performance and great composure 👏👏👏 #Wimbledon — Anne Keothavong (@annekeothavong) July 15, 2017

Roland Garros 2016 - d. Serena Williams#Wimbledon 2017 - d. Venus Williams



Another little piece of history made by @GarbiMuguruza pic.twitter.com/edkcvFXgBn — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017

Feel for Venus, but she didn't need to win to validate anything. She's shown all year she remains a transcendent, ageless champ. #Wimbledon — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 15, 2017

Half of Garbiñe Muguruza's 4 career titles are slams. No open era player has ever won so few titles at the time of their 2nd slam. Madness. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) July 15, 2017

Fear not, American fans

Where Venus Williams fell, Claire Liu championed.

Over on Court No. 1, the 17-year-old became the first American to win the girls' singles title since 1992, defeating compatriot Ann Li 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

She seemed pretty chuffed in her postmatch press conference (rightly so!) after achieving her dream.

Fear not, America -- there is still reason to cheer at Wimbledon! Claire Liu became the first American to win the girls singles title since Chanda Rubin in 1992 after battling through an all-U.S. final against Ann Li on Court No. 1. "It's amazing. I'm literally so speechless. I can't stop smiling!" said Liu, who won 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. So, how will she celebrate? With a curry, of course. "I haven't had Indian food yet. I love the Indian food here. I'm definitely going to go tonight." Rob Bartlett, ESPN UK Associate Editor

Brits get their revenge

British duo Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett retained their men's wheelchair doubles title, defeating the French top seed pair of Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer 6-7, 7-5, 7-6.

Victory was sweet for the Reid and Hewett, allowing them to gain revenge for losses to Houdet and Peifer in the finals of both the Rio Paralympics and the French Open earlier this year.