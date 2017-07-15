        <
        >

          ICYMI at Wimbledon: Muguruza storms to second Slam success

          play
          Venus: Muguruza played amazing (1:18)

          Venus Williams talks after she falls short to Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza 7-5, 6-0 in the Wimbledon final. (1:18)

          3:19 PM ET
          • Victoria MonkESPN

          LONDON -- It was set to be a fantastic match; the Grand Dame of tennis competing for her sixth Wimbledon title, versus the 23-year-old looking to repeat Spanish history.

          And it lived up to expectations; that is, for the first nine games of the match.

          Venus Williams held serve -- for the 40th time in 41 service games -- to take a 5-4 lead in the first set. Then a forehand unforced error from Garbine Muguruza opened up double set point for Williams and her bid to become the oldest Wimbledon champion in 109 years looked within touching distance.

          Knowing the Muguruza that we've seen over the past two weeks, we ought not to have been so complacent. A thumping 19-shot rally and 93 mph serve later and the Spaniard fought back to take the game and later the set.

          From then on, the match changed. The winner of the opening set had gone on to win each of the past 10 women's finals at Wimbledon.

          As Muguruza's energy grew, Venus deflated beyond recognition of the dominant player we've seen throughout the rest of this tournament.

          And this:

          Turned to this:

          Muguruza went on to win nine games in a row before sealing a 7-5, 6-0 victory. This is the first time in her 102 matches at Wimbledon that Venus has ever dropped a set to love.

          Immediately gracious in defeat, Williams said to her victor: "Well done today, beautiful."

          Looking on closely from the player's box was Conchita Martinez, Muguruza's coach for this fortnight, and the only other Spanish woman to have ever won Wimbledon.

          Garbiñe Muguruza's 2 Grand Slam titles are the second-most by a Spanish woman, behind only Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario's 4. The only other Spanish woman with one is Muguruza's coach, Conchita Martínez

          ESPN Stats and Information

          As well as the title, Muguruza also accomplished this:

          Garbiñe Muguruza becomes the first player to beat both Serena and Venus Williams in a Grand Slam final

          ESPN Stats and Information

          Here's what the rest of Twitter had to say about Muguruza's victory:

          Fear not, American fans

          Where Venus Williams fell, Claire Liu championed.

          Over on Court No. 1, the 17-year-old became the first American to win the girls' singles title since 1992, defeating compatriot Ann Li 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

          She seemed pretty chuffed in her postmatch press conference (rightly so!) after achieving her dream.

          Fear not, America -- there is still reason to cheer at Wimbledon! Claire Liu became the first American to win the girls singles title since Chanda Rubin in 1992 after battling through an all-U.S. final against Ann Li on Court No. 1. "It's amazing. I'm literally so speechless. I can't stop smiling!" said Liu, who won 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. So, how will she celebrate? With a curry, of course. "I haven't had Indian food yet. I love the Indian food here. I'm definitely going to go tonight."

          Rob Bartlett, ESPN UK Associate Editor

          Brits get their revenge

          British duo Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett retained their men's wheelchair doubles title, defeating the French top seed pair of Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer 6-7, 7-5, 7-6.

          Victory was sweet for the Reid and Hewett, allowing them to gain revenge for losses to Houdet and Peifer in the finals of both the Rio Paralympics and the French Open earlier this year.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.