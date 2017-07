LONDON -- Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina won the women's doubles title at Wimbledon on Saturday by beating Hao-Ching Chan and Monica Niculescu 6-0, 6-0 under a closed roof on Centre Court.

The match started at 9:30 p.m. local time and lasted 55 minutes.

It was Makarova and Vesnina's third Grand Slam title together. They won the French Open in 2013 and the US Open in 2014.