Roger Federer defeated Croatia's Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 to win the men's singles title at Wimbledon on Sunday. Here are some key numbers from his record 19th Grand Slam singles title.

8

Federer now has eight titles at the All England Club, the most by a male player in the Open Era, breaking a tie Federer had held with Pete Sampras since winning his seventh Wimbledon title in 2012. Swedish legend Bjorn Borg (five) is third on the list.

Martina Navratilova's nine Wimbledon titles are the most won by a woman in the Open Era, followed by Steffi Graf and Serena Williams (seven each), and Venus Williams (five).

11

This was Federer's 11th final at the All England Club, the most at a single Grand Slam by a male player in the Open Era. Second on that list is Rafael Nadal (10, French Open), followed by Sampras (eight, US Open) and Ivan Lendl (eight, US Open).

19

Federer has now won 19 Grand Slams, the most by a male player in the Open Era, out of 29 final appearances. With Sunday's victory, he has pulled further clear of Nadal (15), Sampras (14), Novak Djokovic and Roy Emerson (12 each).

93

Federer's career title count now stands at 93, third on the all-time men's list, behind Jimmy Connors (109) and Lendl (94) and ahead of John McEnroe (77) and Nadal (73).

2

Federer has now won a Grand Slam without dropping a set for the second time in his career, previously doing so at the Australian Open in 2007. The Swiss joins Borg (three) and Nadal (three) as the only men in the Open Era to win multiple Grand Slams without losing a set. Federer also becomes the second male player to win Wimbledon without dropping a set, after Borg in 1976.

6

This is the sixth time in his career that Federer has won multiple Grand Slams in a calendar year, breaking a tie with Roy Emerson for the most in men's tennis history. The next on this list is Sampras, who won multiple majors in four different years. Federer previously won more than one Grand Slam title in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2009.

35 years, 342 days

Federer's age on the day he won his eighth Wimbledon title, making him the oldest male champion at the All England Club in the Open Era. Arthur Ashe held the previous record, when he won in 1975, at 31 years and 360 days.

30 and beyond

Federer has now won three Grand Slam titles since turning 30, adding to his wins at Wimbledon in 2012 and at the Australian Open earlier this year. Only Rod Laver (four) and Ken Rosewall (four) have won more majors after turning 30. Federer also becomes the second man at 30 or over to win multiple Grand Slams in a year after Laver completed the Calendar Slam -- winning all four majors in a calendar year -- in 1969.

