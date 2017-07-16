Roger Federer secures his 19th Grand Slam title by defeating Marin Cilic at Wimbledon in straight sets. (0:36)

Roger Federer is a Wimbledon champion for a men's record eighth time, defeating Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in Sunday's final.

The win moves Federer above both Pete Sampras and William Renshaw, who each have won seven titles at the grass-court major.

"It's disbelief that I can achieve such heights," Federer said in his postmatch, on-court interview. "I wasn't sure if I was ever going to be here, in another final."

Roger Federer could not be stopped at the All England Club, not dropping a set en route to a record eighth Wimbledon title. Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

The 35-year-old Federer became the oldest champion at the All England Club, and he won his second Grand Slam of the year in impeccable fashion by not dropping a set throughout the two-week run. Federer joins Bjorn Borg (1976) as the only men in the Open era to win Wimbledon without losing a set, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Federer last won the grass-court major in 2012 but took the Australian Open title this year before skipping the French Open to focus on the remainder of the season.

That decision apparently paid off for the now 19-time Grand Slam champion.

Cilic won the 2014 US Open after beating Federer in the semifinals, his only win over the Swiss player. Cilic was attended to during a changeover in the second set and had his left foot taped before the third set.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.