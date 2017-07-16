        <
          ICYMI at Wimbledon: The world reacts to Roger Federer's eighth title win

          4:13 PM ET
          • Victoria MonkESPN

          LONDON -- He's been the favorite from the very beginning of the tournament, but that dampens no part of Roger Federer's Wimbledon success.

          The Swiss player crushed Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in 1 hour, 41 minutes.

          Eight-time Wimbledon champion, 17th grass court title -- the overwhelmingly impressive list goes on:

          Roger Federer becomes the oldest man in the Open Era to win Wimbledon and he joins Bjorn Borg (1976) as the only men in the Open Era to win Wimbledon without dropping a set. Federer's win adds to an already impressive legacy:

          - 19th major title, extends men's all-time record
          - 8th Wimbledon title, most in men's tennis history
          - 17th grass court title, extends his Open Era men's record
          - 93rd career tour-level title, 1 shy of tying Ivan Lendl for 2nd most by a man in the Open Era

          ESPN Stats and Information

          To some extent, the men's final followed the same format as the women's from Saturday; both matches started off tight before reaching a crucial turning point from which the losers never recovered.

          For Cilic, that moment came as he was trailing Federer 6-3, 4-1; he sat down in his chair, threw a towel over his head, and began to cry.

          Was it an injury? An overcoming of emotions?

          Spectators were left to speculate:

          Although not everyone drew the same conclusions ...

          Fortunately, Cilic gave a very honest response in his postmatch press conference to clear things up:

          After Marin Cilic's loss, he said he suffered from a "really bad blister" going back to his semifinal win, fluid was coming out and he felt the pain every time he had to react quickly Sun. He said that when down 3-0 in the 2nd set, it was "very tough emotionally...feeling I knew I can't give my best on the court."

          William Weinbaum, ESPN

          Here's what the rest of Twitter had to say on Federer's victory:

          And this is what Fed had to say for himself:

          In spite of Federer's impressive on-court accomplishments, attention was deflected to some other members of his player box ...

          First, it was Federer at the Australian Open, then Rafael Nadal at the French Open, now Federer again at Wimbledon -- will they humor us forever?

          Murray wins Wimbledon

          The UK contingent, while not a factor in singles, still walked away from Wimbledon with silverware. Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis defeated Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen 6-4, 6-4 in an entertaining mixed doubles final.

          There will be a Murray on the Wimbledon winners' boards this year after all. Jamie Murray and partner Martina Hingis saw off defending champions Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen in the mixed doubles final, winning 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court. After expressing delight over their victory, Murray commented on where brother Andy -- a notoriously nervous watcher -- had been during the match . "He said he came in the middle of the first set," Jamie said in his postmatch press conference. "I think he just waited in the lockers. He said he didn't watch it. I don't know if he snuck a few points in or not."

          Rob Bartlett, ESPN UK Associate Editor

          Meeting the voice of Wimbledon

          Away from the courts, as we were waiting for the men's final to begin, ESPN went behind the scenes to talk to Allis Moss, the official "Voice of Wimbledon." Here's what she had to say:

          Victoria Monk went behind the scenes to talk to Allis Moss, the "official voice of Wimbledon" about chamomile tea, rain delays and whether her vocals will have recovered in time next year's tournament.

          Victoria Monk, ESPN

          2:42

