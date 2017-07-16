Patrick McEnroe discusses Roger Federer's secret to success as he won his eighth Wimbledon title. (2:13)

LONDON -- He's been the favorite from the very beginning of the tournament, but that dampens no part of Roger Federer's Wimbledon success.

The Swiss player crushed Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in 1 hour, 41 minutes.

Eight-time Wimbledon champion, 17th grass court title -- the overwhelmingly impressive list goes on:

Roger Federer becomes the oldest man in the Open Era to win Wimbledon and he joins Bjorn Borg (1976) as the only men in the Open Era to win Wimbledon without dropping a set. Federer's win adds to an already impressive legacy: - 19th major title, extends men's all-time record

- 8th Wimbledon title, most in men's tennis history

- 17th grass court title, extends his Open Era men's record

- 93rd career tour-level title, 1 shy of tying Ivan Lendl for 2nd most by a man in the Open Era ESPN Stats and Information

To some extent, the men's final followed the same format as the women's from Saturday; both matches started off tight before reaching a crucial turning point from which the losers never recovered.

For Cilic, that moment came as he was trailing Federer 6-3, 4-1; he sat down in his chair, threw a towel over his head, and began to cry.

Was it an injury? An overcoming of emotions?

Spectators were left to speculate:

#Cilic trying to keep points as short as possible. Not sure what's wrong with the big man but there's clearly some kind of issue. #Wimbledon — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) July 16, 2017

Although not everyone drew the same conclusions ...

The only thing injured about Cilic is his pride. He's moving fine. https://t.co/PkwxqVjCIm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 16, 2017

Fortunately, Cilic gave a very honest response in his postmatch press conference to clear things up:

After Marin Cilic's loss, he said he suffered from a "really bad blister" going back to his semifinal win, fluid was coming out and he felt the pain every time he had to react quickly Sun. He said that when down 3-0 in the 2nd set, it was "very tough emotionally...feeling I knew I can't give my best on the court." William Weinbaum, ESPN

Here's what the rest of Twitter had to say on Federer's victory:

🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 — John Isner (@JohnIsner) July 16, 2017

The king of grass 👑 #Federer wins an unprecedented 8th #Wimbledon.



🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆



Unbelievable! — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) July 16, 2017

Roger Federer walks this earth like a god.. #Legend #Wimbledon — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) July 16, 2017

Roger Federer is going to play just #wimbledon each year and no other tournaments until he's 55. Genius. — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) July 16, 2017

You forget athletes are humans with real emotions. The sport of tennis is so hard because you're out there all by yourself. — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) July 16, 2017

Roger Federer is the greatest male player of all time.....

But really in demeanor, class, everything he is the... https://t.co/0a4UmgSXRZ — Johan Kriek (@johankriek) July 16, 2017

Huge congratulations to @rogerfederer on his historic achievement! 8️⃣🏆🐐Well done to @cilic_marin too. A great @Wimbledon, one for the ages! — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) July 16, 2017

A record 8 Wimbledon championships and a lifetime of being a champion on and off the court and @rogerfederer is the greatest of all time — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 16, 2017

And this is what Fed had to say for himself:

In spite of Federer's impressive on-court accomplishments, attention was deflected to some other members of his player box ...

My favourite Federer twin is the girl who looks so unbothered that her dad just won his 8th Wimbledon. — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) July 16, 2017

Wow RF19 is crying seeing his 4 kids the boys wearing sports coats — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) July 16, 2017

Federer absolutely loses it in his courtside chair at the sight of his kids in the box. Overwhelmed with emotion. This one was for them — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) July 16, 2017

Fed's kids are dressed to impress! — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) July 16, 2017

First, it was Federer at the Australian Open, then Rafael Nadal at the French Open, now Federer again at Wimbledon -- will they humor us forever?

"What if we win all the Slams this year?" pic.twitter.com/i3H94u6JMP — Courtney Nguyen (@FortyDeuceTwits) July 12, 2017

Murray wins Wimbledon

The UK contingent, while not a factor in singles, still walked away from Wimbledon with silverware. Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis defeated Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen 6-4, 6-4 in an entertaining mixed doubles final.

There will be a Murray on the Wimbledon winners' boards this year after all. Jamie Murray and partner Martina Hingis saw off defending champions Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen in the mixed doubles final, winning 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court. After expressing delight over their victory, Murray commented on where brother Andy -- a notoriously nervous watcher -- had been during the match . "He said he came in the middle of the first set," Jamie said in his postmatch press conference. "I think he just waited in the lockers. He said he didn't watch it. I don't know if he snuck a few points in or not." Rob Bartlett, ESPN UK Associate Editor

Meeting the voice of Wimbledon

Away from the courts, as we were waiting for the men's final to begin, ESPN went behind the scenes to talk to Allis Moss, the official "Voice of Wimbledon." Here's what she had to say: