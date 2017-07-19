With his eighth Wimbledon title and 19th major overall, Roger Federer's reign at the top has no end in sight. (3:22)

LONDON -- The players descended in their whites and the supporters responded by arriving equipped with Pimm's and picnics.

We saw some early-round upsets and some epic five-set matches -- this year's Wimbledon did not disappoint.

From flying ants to flying volleys; here's a round-up of the best bits from Wimbledon 2017.

Best match

"Manic Monday," as it is colloquially known -- the second Monday when all remaining men and women play on the same day -- was not short of fantastic tennis action.

But one match in particular stood out in our minds.

Over on Court 1, Gilles Muller defeated Rafael Nadal in an unbelievable 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 15-13 marathon.

Tennis enthusiasts expressed their love on Twitter:

Gilles Muller Serve got more swing than the 60s! 🍌 #wimbledon — Jamie Murray (@jamie_murray) 10 July 2017

While fans were poised on the edge of their seats for a full 4 hours, 48 minutes.

Describe this match in one gif.



We'll go first... #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/AUtzLkNwaG — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) 10 July 2017

Biggest shocking defeat

It was Day 1, and expectations were running high.

Stan Wawrinka, the fifth seed and member of the exclusive Big Five' gang, stepped out on court to face World No. 49 Daniil Medvedev. Wawrinka has this one in the bag, right?

Wrong.

It's Day 1 and we have our first stunner at Wimbledon.



Fifth-seeded Stan Wawrinka is already out, losing to unseeded Daniil Medvedev. pic.twitter.com/l4QbPhfNsK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) 3 July 2017

We can't be that surprised, can we?

After all, it was the sixth time in the past eight seasons that Wawrinka has fallen before the third round at the All England Club. And according to ESPN Stats & Information, he is just the fourth top-five man since 2000 to lose in the first round at Wimbledon.

Further, since 2010, Wawrinka has only 10 match wins at Wimbledon, more than half as many as he has in any other major.

Only 40 more days until the US Open, Stan. Forty days.

Shot of the tournament

Seriously, how super-cool is this shot?

Thank you, Dustin Brown.

Happiest fan

On Day 8, sixth-seeded Johanna Konta beat Simona Halep 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-4 making her the first British woman to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.

One fan was particularly chuffed with the result:

How happy is this steward, who took a selfie with Johanna Konta right after her thrilling three-set win to make the Wimbledon semifinals? Matt Wilansky, ESPN.com 0:18 How happy is this steward, who took a selfie with Johanna Konta

MVP

There was Sam Querrey who knocked out reigning champ and hometown favorite Andy Murray to become the first U.S. man to reach a major semifinal since Andy Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009.

Then there was Dudi Sela who defeated John Isner -- a man 13 inches taller over a grueling 3 hours, 51 minutes.

Not forgetting Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo's brutal, alternating slugfest against Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic in the men's doubles final.

... But the real unsung heroes -- the most valuable player(s) award -- has to go to the devoted fans who sat out on the hill on Day 8 in the pouring rain to watch their tennis idols charge around under the protection of the Centre Court roof. That's dedication.

We are British, we will watch tennis #murraymound #wimbledon @wimbledon A post shared by Adrian Hodgson (@ahodgson63) on Jul 11, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Rising star award

One lucky ball boy got the call-up of a lifetime over on Week 2 Wednesday (move over Murray):

There's been a role reversal on Court 18.



Henri Leconte and a ball boy have switched places.



Watch: https://t.co/WhjPSOmsKI pic.twitter.com/ylg3fKCx1m — BBC Tennis (@bbctennis) July 12, 2017

Worst wardrobe malfunction

Elsewhere, this one guy had bigger problems to think about than making it through to the Wimbledon finals.

We think he deserves a shoutout.

Poncho problems... . #Wimbledon #tennis #sport #instasport #rain A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon) on Jul 11, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Biggest press room blunder

Andy Murray -- reigning champion and World No. 1 -- was knocked out of the tournament in the quarterfinals by No. 24 Sam Querrey 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1.

In spite of his recent loss, the fiery Brit was still quick to shoot down a misinformed reporter in his postmatch news conference ...

Andy Murray is quick to point out the casual sexism from this reporter...



Class act 👊



(📽 @_JamieMac_)pic.twitter.com/MiaKj5nV4J — BigSport (@BigSportGB) July 12, 2017

Best dressed

On Sunday, Roger Federer won his eighth Wimbledon title (most in men's tennis history), 19th major title (extends men's all-time record) and 17th grass court title (extends his Open era men's record).

But in spite of these record-breaking accomplishments, attention was deflected to some other members of Roger's player box ...

My favourite Federer twin is the girl who looks so unbothered that her dad just won his 8th Wimbledon. — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) July 16, 2017

Wow RF19 is crying seeing his 4 kids the boys wearing sports coats — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) July 16, 2017

Federer absolutely loses it in his courtside chair at the sight of his kids in the box. Overwhelmed with emotion. This one was for them — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) July 16, 2017

Fed's kids are dressed to impress! — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) July 16, 2017

Best multi-tasker

Apparently it was going to take more than Grand Slam action to pry this lady away from her knitting duties ...

A spectator does her knitting in the crowd as Victoria Azarenka plays Catherine Bellis in the first round at Wimbledon. Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Biggest gate-crasher

Four days into the tournament, something big happened. No, we're not talking about Madison Keys losing to Camilla Giorgi, nor Madison Brengle defeating odds-on favorite 11th seed Petra Kvitova. This day will forever be remembered as "flying ant day" -- the day flying insects invaded SW19.

Twitter went mad for it. We, at Wimbledon, did not.

(Although who could blame the poor blighters for wanting to get in on a slice of the Wimbledon action?!)