WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- New WTA No. 1 Karolina Pliskova and top-ranked man Andy Murray headline the direct-entry lists for the US Open.

Pliskova, the 2016 runner-up at Flushing Meadows, is joined by four past US Open champions: Angelique Kerber, Venus Williams, Sam Stosur and Svetlana Kuznetsova. Other past Grand Slam champions in the field include Garbine Muguruza, Petra Kvitova, Francesca Schiavone, Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko.

There are 13 Americans among the 99 women receiving direct entry, more than any other country.

Six-time US Open champion Serena Williams (pregnant) and Bethanie Mattek-Sands (knee surgery) are among the women who will not be competing in New York.

Azarenka, Sloane Stephens, Anna-Lena Friedsam, Ajla Tomljanovic and Sabine Lisicki used a special ranking to get into the main draw.

Murray, who won his first major title at the US Open in 2012, is joined by these other past champs in the field: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic and Juan Martin del Potro.

Andreas Haider-Maurer, Thanasi Kokkinakis, John Millman, Dmitry Tursunov and Ricardas Berankis used protected rankings to get in.

Main-draw play at the US Open begins Aug. 28.