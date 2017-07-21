NEWPORT, R.I. -- Peter Gojowczyk upset defending champion Ivo Karlovic 7-6 (5), 6-7 (1), 7-6 (4) on Thursday to reach the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships.

Gojowczyk, a 28-year-old German, overcame 30 aces from the second-seeded Croatian. Gojowczyk converted all three of his break points.

"In the end, it didn't go my way," Karlovic said. "That's life, that's tennis. That's how it goes sometimes."

Gojowczyk will face Australia's Matthew Ebden, a 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4 winner over Germany's Tobias Kamke. Ebden is the first qualifier to reach the semis on Newport's grass courts since 2011.

Ebden upset sixth-seeded Lukas Lacko in the second round.

The other quarterfinal matches are Friday. Top-seeded John Isner, the big-serving American who won the tournament in 2011 and 2012, will play fellow countryman Dennis Novikov. No. 4 Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France will face American Bjorn Fratangelo.