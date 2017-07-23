NEWPORT, R.I. -- Top-seeded John Isner beat fellow American Bjorn Fratangelo 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday to reach the Hall of Fame final, putting him into position for his third title in the grass-court event.

The hard-serving Isner won at Newport in 2011 and 2012. He will face Australian qualifier Matthew Ebden, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Germany's Peter Gojowczyk.

"I have great memories in Newport," Isner said. "Sometimes that helps when you know in the past that you've won a lot of matches here. I came into this tournament with a pretty good mindset."

Isner had 15 aces and didn't face a break point.

"It went well and was a pretty good match," Isner said. "I served well and started it off well. I was all over him from the get-go. I'm happy to get off the court in just over an hour."

Ebden reached his first ATP World Tour final.

"This is pretty cool," Ebden said. "First time for this. I'm very happy. I've been building up my game the last six months. I love it here on the grass. I couldn't be happier. Not only winning, but getting all these matches. I've had some good results here in the last six or seven years."