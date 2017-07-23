        <
          John Isner wins Hall of Fame Open without facing a break point

          6:53 PM ET
          Associated Press

          NEWPORT, R.I. -- Top-seeded John Isner beat Australian qualifier Matthew Ebden 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Sunday for his third Hall of Fame Open title.

          The hard-serving American also won the grass-court event in 2011 and 2012. He has 11 career titles, all at the ATP World Tour 250 level.

          "It's hard to win a tournament," Isner said. "It's no small feat to come out here and be the last man standing. I'm very happy about that. It's been two years since I won a tournament, so I had that weighing on my mind."

          Isner became the second player to win an ATP title without facing a break point since such records began in 1991. Tommy Haas also accomplished the feat in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2007.

          "I'm very happy with how I played all week," Isner said. "It was a perfect week and I couldn't ask for anything better."

          Ebden was playing his first tour-level final.

          "It's a lot of reward for a lot of hard work, a lot of years of sacrifice," Ebden said. "It's disappointing, but at the same time I have to be happy with my week."

