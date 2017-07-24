John Isner played a near-perfect tournament in winning on the grass courts of Newport, Rhode Island, this past week. It's a nice table setter for what could be Isner's last best chance to make the major statement at the US Open.

The 6-foot-10 native of Greensboro, North Carolina, is 32 years old, and thanks to this win he's just one ranking spot behind the top American, No. 19 Jack Sock. Isner is also entering the sweet spot of his season, the U.S. summer hard-court circuit.

"It's been two years since I won a tournament, so I had that weighing on my mind," Isner told reporters after his win in Newport. "It was a perfect week, and I couldn't ask for anything better."

Others, however, have frequently hoped or asked for better of Isner. In the years immediately following Andy Roddick's sudden retirement in 2012, Isner became the spear point of the U.S. men's game -- the guy who could, well, make America great again. But that burden came with ambivalence.

Less than a year after Roddick quit, Isner enjoyed one of his best, most promising weeks. He lost the final of the 2013 Cincinnati Masters to Rafael Nadal, then told reporters, "I never felt like I was a guy who was going to carry American tennis at all. The fact that I ever even made it to the top-ranked American is a huge surprise for me."