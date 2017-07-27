ATLANTA -- Second-seeded John Isner beat Canada's Vasek Pospisil 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday night in the former University of Georgia star's opening match in the BB&T Atlanta Open.

Coming off a victory Sunday in the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island, the 6-foot-10 Isner is seeking his fourth Atlanta title in five seasons. He lost to Nick Kyrgios in the final last year.

Isner set up a quarterfinal match at Atlantic Station against Slovakia's Lukas Lacko, a 6-3, 6-1 winner over sixth-seeded Donald Young. The American has 11 career titles, all at the ATP World Tour 250 level.

Third-seeded Gilles Muller of Luxembourg and Tommy Paul also reached the quarterfinals. Muller beat France's Quentin Halys 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-3, and Paul topped Tunisia's Malek Jaziri 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3.

In the top half of the draw, top-seeded Jack Sock will open play Thursday with a second-round match against Israel's Dudi Sela.