FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Video shows a police officer told tennis star Venus Williams she likely caused a crash that fatally injured an elderly man but didn't cite her, saying it appeared the actions of a third driver left her in a bad spot.

The Palm Beach Gardens police body camera video released late Thursday shows Williams walking uninjured after the crash and speaking calmly to officers.

The video also shows the other vehicle's passenger, 78-year-old Jerome Barson, was conscious, but bleeding and confused. It was later determined he had a broken spine and internal injuries. He died June 22.

Security video released earlier showed another car turning left had cut off Williams, forcing her to stop as she crossed an intersection. When she restarted, the light for the Barson car had turned green and it plowed into Williams' SUV.