Robin Haase's hopes of improving on his runner-up finish at last year's Swiss Open continued with a quarterfinal victory over top seed David Goffin in Gstaad.

Haase, the beaten finalist in both 2013 and 2016, defeated his Belgian opponent, himself a former runner-up at the tournament, 7-5 6-1.

Goffin was broken in his first service game and lost a streak of seven games in succession, spanning the end of the first set and the start of the second.

Qualifier Yannick Hanfmann will be his next opponent after the world No. 170 defeated eighth seed Joao Sousa 6-7 (10/12) 6-2 6-2.

The German, 25, has only played eight matches at tour level but was a clear victor over an hour and 56 minutes, going unbroken throughout. Second seed Roberto Bautista Agut also moved into the semis, beating Denis Istomin 6-3 6-4.

Fabio Fognini is waiting in the final four after a 6-3 4-6 6-3 success over Ernests Gulbis. The fourth seed allowed Gulbis seven aces but mustered three breaks to one.