In the German Open, both remaining seeds were bundled out in the quarterfinals in Hamburg.

Karen Khachanov, ranked third at the tournament, lost to qualifier Federico Delbonis by a 7-5 3-6 6-4 scoreline. Delbonis reached the final four years ago after beating Roger Federer in the last four and will now face off against fellow Argentinian Leonardo Mayer.

The 2014 champion, a lucky loser this year, defeated Jiri Vesely 7-6 (7/4) 6-3. Their compatriot Diego Schwartzman, seeded sixth, fell at the same hurdle as Germany's Florian Mayer wrapped up a 6-2 3-6 6-3 win.

The crowd are guaranteed one German finalist, with Mayer facing off against Philipp Kohlschreiber. The 33-year-old edged Nicolas Kicker 7-6 (8/6) 4-6 6-4 in two hours and 37 minutes to reprise his 2014 appearance in the semifinals.