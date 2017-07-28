        <
        >

          All German, Argentinean semifinals at German Open in Hamburg

          Federico Delbonis will look to reach the German Open final. Andrew Patron/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
          4:52 PM ET
          • PA Sport

          In the German Open, both remaining seeds were bundled out in the quarterfinals in Hamburg.

          Karen Khachanov, ranked third at the tournament, lost to qualifier Federico Delbonis by a 7-5 3-6 6-4 scoreline. Delbonis reached the final four years ago after beating Roger Federer in the last four and will now face off against fellow Argentinian Leonardo Mayer.

          The 2014 champion, a lucky loser this year, defeated Jiri Vesely 7-6 (7/4) 6-3. Their compatriot Diego Schwartzman, seeded sixth, fell at the same hurdle as Germany's Florian Mayer wrapped up a 6-2 3-6 6-3 win.

          The crowd are guaranteed one German finalist, with Mayer facing off against Philipp Kohlschreiber. The 33-year-old edged Nicolas Kicker 7-6 (8/6) 4-6 6-4 in two hours and 37 minutes to reprise his 2014 appearance in the semifinals.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.