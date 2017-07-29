Leonardo Mayer will bid to become the second straight lucky loser to win an ATP Tour title after booking his place in the final of the German Open in Hamburg.

Mayer beat Federico Delbonis 6-3 7-5 to set up a meeting with namesake Florian Mayer in what will also mark the first tour final between two players ranked outside the top 100 since 2013.

Leonardo has not looked back since being granted his second chance after losing to German wild card Rudolf Molleker last Sunday.

The 30-year-old Argentinian served strongly to see off compatriot Federico Delbonis in one hour and 24 minutes, breaking his opponent twice in the final set to earn the fourth final appearance of his career.

He will be looking to follow the example set by Russian Andrey Rublev, who also bounced back from a qualifying defeat to win the Croatia Open in Umag last week.

Home favourite Florian Mayer booked his own place in the final when opponent Philipp Kohlschreiber retired due to injury while leading their all-German showdown 6-4 2-3.

Mayer was broken twice to drop the first set and the pair traded early breaks in the second before an evidently frustrated Kohlschreiber was forced to call it a day.