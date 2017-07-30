        <
        >

          Fabio Fognini wins Swiss Open Gstaad

          Fabio Fognini has five ATP titles -- all won on clay. Gareth Copley/Getty Images
          10:04 AM ET
          • ESPN Staff

          Fabio Fognini won his first title of the 2017 season and fifth ATP crown overall with victory at the Swiss Open Gstaad.

          Italian Fognini defeated qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 6-4, 7-5 Sunday to claim the trophy and top prize of €85,945. All five of Fognini's titles have come on clay.

          "It's always a good feeling when you win," Fognini told the ATP Tour's official website. "Our job is winning matches and of course I'm happy with this.

          "It was a really tough week for me. I remember my first match was really difficult. I couldn't play. I lost the first set 6-1 in 20 minutes, but in the end I won the match.

          "I said to my team that if I continue playing like that, I'll go home. That's the sport. Every day I was feeling better and now I'm here with the title."

          There was a special significance to this victory, too, with Fognini adding: "This is the first title as a father, so it's something different and special."

          Hanfmann, of Germany, had the best week of his career. Having claimed his first top-50 win by beating defending champion Feliciano Lopez earlier in the tournament, he will take home €45,265 in prize money and 150 ranking points.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.