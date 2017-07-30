Fabio Fognini won his first title of the 2017 season and fifth ATP crown overall with victory at the Swiss Open Gstaad.

Italian Fognini defeated qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 6-4, 7-5 Sunday to claim the trophy and top prize of €85,945. All five of Fognini's titles have come on clay.

"It's always a good feeling when you win," Fognini told the ATP Tour's official website. "Our job is winning matches and of course I'm happy with this.

"It was a really tough week for me. I remember my first match was really difficult. I couldn't play. I lost the first set 6-1 in 20 minutes, but in the end I won the match.

"I said to my team that if I continue playing like that, I'll go home. That's the sport. Every day I was feeling better and now I'm here with the title."

There was a special significance to this victory, too, with Fognini adding: "This is the first title as a father, so it's something different and special."

Hanfmann, of Germany, had the best week of his career. Having claimed his first top-50 win by beating defending champion Feliciano Lopez earlier in the tournament, he will take home €45,265 in prize money and 150 ranking points.