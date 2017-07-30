ATLANTA -- John Isner rode an overpowering service game to his fourth BB&T Atlanta Open title, beating fellow American Ryan Harrison 7-6 (6), 7-6 (7) on Sunday before a friendly crowd at Atlantic Station.

The second-seeded former University of Georgia standout has won two straight ATP tournaments since bowing out of Wimbledon in the second round, and the victory Sunday will move him up two spots to No. 18 in the world ranking.

Isner has won a third of his 12 ATP titles in Atlanta, where he has reached the finale in seven of the tournament's eight years and was champion for three straight years from 2013-15. He had 23 aces to the fourth-seeded Harrison's 10.

The 32-year-old Isner won the Hall of Fame Open last week in Newport, Rhode Island. All of his titles have come at the ATP World Tour 250 level.

John Isner went 75 straight service games and seven-plus matches without being broken before Ryan Harrison broke him early in the second set of Sunday's Atlanta Open final. Isner later prevailed in a tiebreak to win his second straight ATP tournament. AP Photo/John Bazemore

Harrison was seeking his second career title after winning earlier this season in Memphis, Tennessee. He struggled to catch up with the booming serves offered by the 6-foot-10 Isner. Harrison won just 15 percent of the first-serve points against Isner.

The match followed service in the first set to force a tiebreaker.

Harrison rallied from a 2-4 deficit to tie the breaker at 6-6, only to see Isner win with a sizzling forehand to the deep right corner.

Isner went 75 straight service games and seven-plus matches without being broken before Harrison passed him on the forehand side early in the second set. That ball, at 40-30 Harrison, was originally called out, but after Harrison challenged, replay revealed that it just caught the line.

That gave Harrison a 2-0 lead, but Isner broke back in the next game, when Harrison sent what looked like an easy forehand long.

From there, the friendly foes remained on serve to bring another tiebreaker upon Isner's 18th ace.

Trailing 6-7, he whistled consecutive 137 mph aces and then took the title when Harrison couldn't get to a quick corner shot to his backhand.