PARIS -- Jerome Golmard, a former French tennis player who reached a career-high ranking of No. 22, has died. He was 43.

The French tennis federation said Tuesday that Golmard died Monday night.

Jerome Golmard plays a shot against Juan Carlos Ferrero in 2002. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Golmard announced three years ago that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a disease causing muscle paralysis and also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Golmard had launched a foundation helping victims of the disease and their relatives.

The left-handed Golmard won two ATP titles, in Chennai and Dubai, and represented France in the Davis Cup six times.