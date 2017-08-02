STANFORD, Calif. -- American Coco Vandeweghe advanced to the second round of the Bank of the West Classic after a 31-minute match on Tuesday.

Vandeweghe, a 2012 finalist, won the first set 6-2 and Ajla Tomljanovic retired from the match in the second due to an injury.

"It was disappointing to have a retirement today, but I thought I was playing well to get to the point of winning the first set," Vandeweghe said. "It's just improving on what I want to do for the summer hard-court series because this is the moment I love to play."

The Americans went 4-1. No. 8 seed Catherine Bellis never trailed in her 6-3, 6-2 victory over France's Alize Cornet. Eighteen-year-old qualifier Caroline Dolehide upset Naomi Osaka of Japan 6-4, 6-2 and will face No. 3 Madison Keys in the second round. Fourth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will play 2016 semifinalist Alison Riske, a 6-2, 6-4 winner over Magda Linette.