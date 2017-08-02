STANFORD, Calif. -- Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from the Bank of the West Classic with soreness in her left arm.

The tournament made the announcement Wednesday, saying Sharapova was pulling out of the event at Stanford based on the recommendation of a doctor as a "preventative decision" to avoid further injury trouble.

Sharapova, a wild-card entry, had been scheduled to play Wednesday night, so seventh-seeded Lesia Tsurenko moves on to the quarterfinals.

Five-time major champion Sharapova, who recently dealt with a left thigh injury after her April return from a 15-month doping ban, felt the arm injury late in her three-set opening win against American Jennifer Brady.

Sharapova said: "Toward the end of the Monday night's match, I felt pain in my left forearm. After yesterday's scan, the doctor has recommended I don't risk further injury. Monday night's crowd was so special and I wish I could continue playing, but I have to make a preventative decision."