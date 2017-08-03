WASHINGTON -- Alexander Zverev took advantage of late errors by Jordan Thompson during a third-set tiebreaker to advance to the third round of the Citi Open.

Leading 5-4 in the tiebreaker, Thompson put a routine backhand into the net and then double-faulted. The eighth-ranked Zverev put away the match with a cross-court forehand that the 75th-ranked Australian couldn't handle, winning 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) on Wednesday.

Zverev, a 20-year-old German, is a winner of three titles this year, two of them on clay.

Alexander Zverev trailed 5-4 in the third-set tiebreaker, but was helped by an unforced error and double fault by Jordan Thompson. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

"I'm just happy to get through that one. Seven-to-six in the third is always something very nice," Zverev said. "You feel good about yourself. Hopefully I can do it better the next match."

Tenth-ranked Milos Raonic of Canada, who beat Zverev in the fourth round of Wimbledon this year, also advanced, defeating Nicolas Mahut 7-6 (2), 7-6 (8). Raonic, the 2014 Citi Open champion, next faces veteran Marcos Baghdatis. They haven't played each other in five years.

The Citi Open is a hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 28.

On the women's side, Oceane Dodin beat Sara Errani 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.