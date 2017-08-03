        <
          Marin Cilic to miss Rogers Cup with adductor injury

          12:09 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ZAGREB, Croatia -- Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic will miss the Rogers Cup next week in Montreal due to an adductor injury.

          Cilic announced Thursday that "until the very last moment I was hoping that improvement concerning my injury will be good enough, but I am forced to withdraw."

          The sixth-ranked Croat says he suffered the injury at Wimbledon, where he lost to Roger Federer in straight sets in the final.

          Federer is playing in Montreal, but his Swiss compatriot, Stan Wawrinka, withdrew Wednesday with a knee injury.

